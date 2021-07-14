K-State Athletics Announces Shamrock Zone Open House Dates, In-Season Guidelines

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the finishing touches of the new Shamrock Zone in the south end zone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium completing soon, all season ticket holders and Ahearn Fund members are invited to a special sneak peek of the new facility this week.

The 13,500 square foot facility is more than seven times larger than the previous Legend’s Room and is accessed from both the south concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the main concourse of Bramlage Coliseum. The space features a large bar and buffet, and massive video boards and televisions to watch games and replays. Additionally, a new kitchen services fans at both football and basketball for the new lounge spaces with high ceilings and plenty of tables to enjoy food, drink and friends.

There are 318 club seats available for football games in addition to 10 suites and 10 loge boxes. The space is also open during men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball games, while it will be used for recruiting events and will be available for rent at a later date.

“A sincere appreciation goes out to all of our donors and contributors to the Building Champions Capital Initiative,” athletics director Gene Taylor said. “This $50 million project was fully funded without the use of any state or university dollars, and the new spaces and amenities will greatly benefit our fans as we continue to provide them with the best experience possible.”

All season ticket holders and Ahearn Fund members are invited to an open house this Thursday and Friday. The facility will be open from 4:30 p.m., to 6:30 p.m., on Thursday with fans entering Gate D of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and entering the Shamrock Zone from the south concourse. The facility will be open again on Friday from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m.

Additionally, K-State Athletics has announced guidelines for the Shamrock Zone for events throughout the athletics season. On gamedays throughout the season, access to the facility will vary depending on sport:

Football

The Shamrock Zone will be accessible to fans who purchase a premium ticket in the club, loge or suites located within the space. Limited seats are still available for the 2021 season. Fans interested in acquiring seats in the Shamrock Zone can click here for more information or call the Ahearn Fund office at 785-532-5282.

Volleyball

For select games throughout the season, the Shamrock Zone club will be open to all fans with a game ticket to utilize as a social and eating space beginning one hour prior to first serve through the end of the third set. Fans can bring in food and drinks from the main concourse concession stands.

The club may be utilized for specific game promotions and limited to designated fans for some games. Fans interested in renting the space, as well as the new Big 12 Terrace on the north end of the arena, can call 1-800-221-CATS or click here.

Men’s Basketball

The Shamrock Zone will be open for all men’s basketball games throughout the season. Men’s basketball season ticket holders who are Ahearn Fund members at the Champions Club level ($5,000) and above will have access to this area with a $100 pass. This space will open two hours prior to tipoff and remain open throughout the duration of the game. A full-service cash bar and food buffet will be available. Fans interested in purchasing these tickets can call 1-800-221-CATS or click here.

Women’s Basketball

For select games throughout the season, the Shamrock Zone club will be open to all fans with a game ticket to utilize as a social and eating space from one hour prior to tipoff through the end of the third quarter. Fans can bring in food and drinks from the main concourse concession stands.

The club may be utilized for specific game promotions and limited to designated fans for some games. Fans interested in renting the space, as well as the new Big 12 Terrace on the north end of the arena, can call 1-800-221-CATS or click here.