Chad McDaniel Memorial Race Returns to Beloit

By Dusty Deines
Graphic from USAC Racing Facebook Page

For the first time since 2018, the Chad McDaniel Memorial Race is back on at Solomon Valley Raceway.  Many drivers will converge on Beloit for the 10th running of the event, which is part of the USAC NOS Energy Midget Nationals.

One of the featured drivers for tonight’s event will be defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott.  Elliott came back to the dirt track last night in Meeker, OK.  He spun out in the semi-feature, so did not make it to the 30-car feature final.  Despite his result last night, there is plenty of buzz around Elliott coming to Beloit as Chad McDaniel Memorial Race co-promoter Nathan LaBarge explains.

Again, the last time the Chad McDaniel Memorial Race took place was in 2018 at Solomon Valley Raceway.  In that race, Kevin Thomas, Jr. picked up his second win at the event.  Another past two-time winner in 2013 and 2017 was Christopher Bell, who is currently racing on the NASCAR Cup circuit.  NASCAR is the ultimate goal for many of the drivers that will be showcasing their talents tonight.  LaBarge is excited to bring the memorial race back for his friend Chad McDaniel and offers thoughts on what you can expect to see tonight.

The Chad McDaniel Memorial Race starts with hot laps at 6:30 tonight with qualifying at 7:00 and racing to start at approximately 7:30.  Gates will open at 5:00 at Solomon Valley Raceway.  Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for students high school age and younger.

Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

