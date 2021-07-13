Kansas Athletics Names Booker Deputy AD for External Affairs and Revenue Generation; Promotes Corcoran and Pierce II

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas graduate Jason Booker has been hired as Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced today. Booker will begin in his role immediately. Goff also announced Nicole Corcoran has been promoted to Deputy Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being (Senior Woman Administrator). Additionally, in an effort to increase Kansas Athletics’ efforts on diversity and inclusion, Paul Pierce II will begin a newly created position as Associate Athletics Director for Inclusive Excellence.

Jason Booker – Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation

Booker comes to KU after serving as the Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships and Broadcast Sales for the Kansas City Royals since 2014. Booker brings more than 24 years of professional experience with him back to Lawrence.

“Jason Booker is an outstanding sports business leader with a deep track record of elevating brands, generating revenue, driving attendance and building partnerships,” said Goff. “As a fellow alum of KU, Jason is passionate about the University and is committed to a shared vision for our athletics programs. He will play a critical role in resource acquisition that will fuel our student-athletes’ pursuit in the classroom, community and in competitions. I am so happy to welcome Jason, his wife, Susan, and daughter, Ava, back to the University of Kansas.”

In his role with the Royals, Booker oversaw the day to day functions of the corporate partnership sales and activation teams as well as the Royals Radio Network media sales and affiliate sales.

Prior to joining the Royals, Booker served as the Executive Director and General Manager for Jayhawk IMG Sports Marketing for seven years. In his role with Jayhawk IMG Sports Marketing, he oversaw the day to day corporate partnership program and operation functions with the University of Kansas including the Jayhawk Radio and TV Networks, in venue, digital, print sponsorships and endorsement rights for Kansas Athletics head coaches.

Before joining IMG College, Booker was the General Manager for Action Sports Media at the University of South Carolina and the Colonial Life Center. He previously also worked as an Account Executive for Learfield Sports at the University of Oklahoma and served as the Assistant Director of Marketing in the Athletic Department at TCU. In addition to his role with IMG, Booker served as an adjunct professor in the sports management program at the University of Kansas.

Booker received his undergraduate degree in Sports Management from the University of Kansas and his Master’s in Sports Administration from Wichita State University.

Nicole Corcoran – Deputy Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being/SWA

Corcoran represents KU as the Senior Woman Administrator with the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference, monitors NCAA governance issues and contributes to the University’s position on new NCAA legislation. Corcoran is the Title IX contact for the athletics department and works closely with the University Title IX Coordinator. Corcoran provides administrative oversight for KU’s women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, and track and field and cross country programs, and works with all 16 sports on student-athlete conduct and accountability. She serves as the liaison with Kansas Team Health, the partnership created with The University of Kansas Health Systems and Lawrence Memorial Hospital, responsible for the health of student-athletes. Corcoran oversees the student-athlete development unit, also known as KU LEADS.

“From the moment I arrived in Lawrence, Nicole has proven herself to be an outstanding administrative leader and dedicated Jayhawk,” said Goff. “Her commitment to enhancing the lives of our student-athletes and serving our coaches and program is inspiring and the depth and breadth of her work is felt across the department and University. She has been a trusted member of the KU Athletics administrative team for 12 years and I am excited about her continued evolution and impact.”

Corcoran joined Kansas Athletics as chief of staff to the athletics director in February 2009. In 2011, Corcoran was named director of operations, and in 2014 was promoted to associate athletics director, operations. She was later named senior associate athletics director/senior woman administrator in July 2017. In a re-organization in 2019, Corcoran was promoted to Executive Associate Athletics Director.

Corcoran came to KU after serving as press secretary and communications director for then-Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius from 2002 to 2009. She also served as the communications director and spokesperson for Governor Sebelius’ two gubernatorial election campaigns. Corcoran was the public information director for Sebelius from 1999 to 2001, while Sebelius served as state insurance commissioner.

Corcoran graduated from Washburn University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in communications with a public relations emphasis. Following graduation, she worked in the community relations/marketing department at Stormont-Vail HealthCare in Topeka before joining the Insurance Commissioner’s office. Corcoran is a member of Women Leaders in College Sports and serves on the State Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Paul Pierce II – Associate Athletics Director for Inclusive Excellence

Pierce moves into a newly-created role after serving as the Assistant Athletics Director – Compliance & Interim Chief Diversity Officer. In this new position, Pierce will shift away from compliance duties to lead all diversity and inclusion initiatives for Kansas Athletics, and partner with student-athlete development in KU Leads. This will ensure inclusive excellence and development efforts for all student-athletes through programming and education to promote and engage in an inclusive atmosphere.

As the leader of the Diversity Leadership Council, Pierce will shepherd the cultivation of educational programming and training curriculum for student-athletes and staff. Additionally, he will work with Human Resources and lead the Diversity Recruitment Committee to ensure intentional recruitment of underrepresented demographic groups with the goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce within athletics.

“Paul’s commitment to and passion for improving our diversity and inclusion efforts is evident every single day,” said Goff. “This new position, and our enhanced commitment to diversity and inclusion, will provide Paul the platform and support necessary to further impact our student-athletes, coaches and staff in the days ahead. He is a servant leader who cares deeply about the University of Kansas and we look forward to empowering his work.”

In February 2021, Pierce was named the Interim Chief Diversity Officer tasked with leading the athletic department’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts which materialize into student-athlete education, institutional staff trainings and community-wide programming.

Prior to rejoining KU in June of 2019, Pierce served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance at Northern Illinois University where he oversaw all operations of the Huskie Athletics Compliance Office (HACO) as the Compliance department head. While at Northern Illinois, Pierce implemented a comprehensive rules education program for his coaches, staff, and community, and collaborated with key members of the campus and athletics communities to implement effective policies and procedures. Before his tenure at Northern Illinois, Pierce held compliance positions at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Pierce earned his undergraduate degree from the KU William Allen White School of Journalism and his master’s degree from the Kansas State College of Education. Pierce is a member of the National Association of Athletics Compliance (NAAC), the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA), and is an inaugural member of the Athletics Compliance Elite (ACE) Mentorship Class of 2015-16.