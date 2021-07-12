Marysville Legion Baseball Teams Open Zone Play Sunday

Marysville Post 163 American Legion Baseball team opens zone play Sunday evening, as a number 3 seed facing number 6 seed Hiawatha at Sabetha at 5:30. Fourth seed Doniphan County will face number 5 seed Seneca following. The top two seeds, Sabetha and Corning drew a bye first round.

If Marysville wins, they face Corning Monday at 6, with the other semifinal in the winners’ bracket at 8. Losers bracket play picks up Tuesday evening.

Marysville Juniors face Kansas Senators Post 421 Friday evening at 8:30 at McDonald Field in Topeka. Play continues Saturday.