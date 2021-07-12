Area Employers Looking For Qualified Workers

Area employers are facing a challenge finding workers. Local manufacturers, including Landoll Company, and Tension Envelope have been advertising for multiple positions in production, and related fields this summer.

Don Landoll indicating that as many as 100 openings are available in a variety of jobs. Healthcare workers remain in high demand, with Cambridge Place offering incentives among others. Support positions including Twin Valley Developmental Services, and St. Gregory Catholic School have reached out for applicants.

Construction is another sector in high demand, with Inline and Marysville Ready Mix seeking workers. These are among local businesses advertising for help with KNDY.

It is estimated that several hundred jobs may be available locally, with many help wanted signs out. As a reminder, Marshall County Partnership for Growth allows local businesses to post openings on their job board at no charge, and those seeking opportunities are encouraged to go to the organization website choosemarshallcountyks.com/jobs-hire-here-first.

LOCAL JOB OPENINGS

LANDOLL COMPANY

Career opportunities are available at Landoll Company in Marysville, KS for assemblers, material handlers, service technician and welders earning $47,000 – 64,000 a year to start! $2.00 shift differential for 2nd and 3rd shift.

Excellent benefit package averaging $12.45 an hour or $26,000 per year with a hiring bonus of $500-$1,000. Apply online at www.landoll.com/careers or call 785-562-5381. Landoll is an equal opportunity employer.

TENSION ENVELOPES

If you’re looking for a steady job – with competitive pay and benefits – you’re in luck! Tension Envelopes has immediate openings for operators and adjusters at their facility located at 1601 Spring Street in Marysville.

If you’re detail-oriented and enjoy working on a team, then the operator position might be right for you. If you look at equipment and like to figure out how it works, then check out the adjuster positions!

To learn more visit tensioncorp.com/careers.

TWIN VALLEY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES

Twin Valley Developmental Services is seeking caring individuals to work with people with disabilities in residential settings. This is an excellent opportunity to help others be and do all they dream by advancing their daily living and social skills, personal care, record keeping, and light household tasks. Full or part time in Greenleaf and Beattie, benefits include shift differential pay, sign on bonus, paid time off, health insurance, and a retirement package. Apply online at twinvalleyfriends.com/job-openings and make a difference today!

ST. GREGORY CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Turn your job into a vocation?

St. Gregory Catholic School in Marysville has employment opportunities for the 2021-22 school year, helping students grow both academically and spiritually.

Full time positions for K-6 Resource Teacher and Paraprofessional

Part time positions for Teacher’s Aide and School Counselor available

Visit https://www.stgregorychurch.org and click on education or contact Karen Farrell at

kfarrell@stgregorychurch.org or 785-562-2831 for more information.