Radio KNDY Celebrates 65 Years Of Broadcasting To Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

Saturday marked 65 years on the air for KNDY-AM 1570. A local investor group founded the station in 1956, under the direction of manager Andy Graur, who selected the call letters KNDY as an ode to his first name. The call letters, and original tower just north of the Marysville city limits are the only things remaining beyond some older local residents who may have tuned in that first day.

A number of ownership changes in the early years led to Herb and Ruby Hoeflicker purchasing the station in 1969, which they would operate until 1988. They added KNDY-FM in the 1970’s, and the current owner Bruce Dierking, who began as an announcer on KNDY at age 14, now 45 years ago, has operated the stations since. A translator, FM 94.1 went on air in recent years, simulcasting programming from the original 1570 signal, and the stations now operate 24/7. Live streaming now also takes the audio worldwide at kndyradio.com.

Many names and faces have come and gone, and technology has advanced, but KNDY-AM 1570 continues a strong tradition of serving northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska. Studio operations were moved 15 years ago to the current location, just south of the broadcast tower. In addition to the Marysville operation, Dierking Communications continues serving the Beloit area with 2 FM stations at Glen Elder, and an AM/FM, with an FM translator that just went on the air this summer at Norton.

The significance of local radio was underlined this past year during the covid pandemic, as listeners showed an even greater reliance on a consistent source for local news, and timely related information, as the community worked through the crisis.