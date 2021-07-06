K-State Athletics Announces 2021 Virtual Catbacker Tour

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics, in conjunction with the KSU Alumni Association, invites all K-Staters to join us on Tuesday, July 13 for the 2021 Virtual Catbacker Tour presented by Kansas Strong.

This year’s Catbacker Tour will be broadcasted live from Manhattan at 12 p.m. (CT) on July 13. The virtual program will feature fun interviews with head coaches Jeff Mittie (women’s basketball), Bruce Weber (men’s basketball) and Chris Klieman (football) in addition to Alumni Association President and CEO Amy Button Renz, K-State President Richard Myers and many more.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson will host the event and sit down with several K-State student-athletes to preview their coming seasons. Featured athletes will be Brookelynn Entz (soccer), Aliyah Carter (volleyball), Mike McGuirl (men’s basketball), Ayoka Lee (women’s basketball) and Skylar Thompson (football).

K-Staters will also have the opportunity to submit questions to student-athletes during the broadcast and be eligible to win unique K-State Athletics prizes and gear. Prizes include K-State Nike gear, K-State men’s basketball gear, Harley Day ride, game tickets and an autograph Cats script football helmet signed by the coaching staff. To submit questions to our student-athletes or to be eligible to win prizes, fans must register here and tune in on July 13. Prize winners will be announced during the broadcast.

To watch the 2021 Virtual Catbacker Tour, visit either www.kstatesports.com or the K-State Athletics Facebook page at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.