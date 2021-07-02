73.9 F
Salina
Saturday, July 3, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Catcher Salvador Perez to participate in 2021 Home Run Derby

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, MO. (July 2, 2021) – Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez announced today that he will participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 12 (7 p.m. CT on ESPN) at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Perez will be the fourth Royal to participate in the Derby, joining Bo Jackson (1989), Danny Tartabull (1991) and Mike Moustakas (2017), while he’s just the eighth catcher to take part in the Home Run Derby and first since the Yankees’ Gary Sánchez in 2017.

The 31-year-old catcher currently ranks ninth in the American League with 19 home runs this season, which includes nine during the month of June, his highest total in a month in his career. He also ranks tied for second in the Majors with 128 “hard hit balls” this season (95+ mph exit velocity), one behind league leader Paul Goldschmidt. He’s hit 171 career roundtrippers, which rank fifth in Royals history.

Perez was selected to his seventh All-Star Game (2013-18, 2021) last night and will serve as the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time in his career.

Previous articleJalen Wilson to Return to Kansas Basketball
Next articleKDHE, Sedgwick County Splash Park Investigation Update
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
247FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.