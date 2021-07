The Beloit Police Department has identified two juveniles in connection to a church fire in Beloit as insurance continues to assess the damage.

For now, St. John’s Catholic Church is closed indefinitely after Sunday night’s fire. Father Jarrett Konrade of St. John’s Catholic Church in Beloit provides the details to KD Country 94 news of when he learned of the fire on Sunday and where things stand now in regards to the status of the church and when it can be used again.