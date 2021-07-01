74.7 F
Blue Rapids, Washington & Centralia Plan July 4th Fireworks Shows

By Bruce Dierking

Blue Rapids will cap the weekend events with fireworks Sunday, the 4th at 10 p.m. Marysville will not have a fireworks display this year, and Waterville will host their fireworks July 30th, in conjunction with their sesquicentennial celebration.

Hanover hosted a display last Saturday with the Days of ‘49. Washington plans a day of activities at the ball field, with softball games, concessions, and free swimming from 1-5, and fireworks at 10. The annual Centralia 4th Sunday will include a parade at 11:30, games throughout the afternoon, and fireworks at Centralia Lake.

Bruce Dierking

