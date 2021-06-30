Royals’ prospects Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr. named to All-Star Futures roster

KANSAS CITY, MO. (June 30, 2021) – Kansas City Royals prospects Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr. have been named to the American League roster for the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Major League Baseball announced today. The exhibition will be played on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field as part of All-Star Sunday. The contest is scheduled for seven innings, beginning at 2 p.m. CT (1 p.m. MT), and will be televised exclusively on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com.

Pratto, 22, was Kansas City’s first-round selection (14th overall) in 2017 out of Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School. The left-handed hitting first baseman has spent the minor league season with Northwest Arkansas and is tied for the Double-A Central lead with 13 home runs and leads the league in walks (32), extra-base hits (25) and OPS (1.011). He’s slashing .280/.407/.604 (46-for-164) with 10 doubles, two triples and 34 RBI, which rank third in the league. He’s also played error-free in the field, with his 332 putouts ranking first among all Double-A first basemen.

Witt Jr., 21, was Kansas City’s first-round pick (2nd overall) in 2019 out of Colleyville Heritage High School (Texas). The shortstop has also spent the year with Northwest Arkansas and is fifth among Double-A Central players with 12 home runs and ranks second in total bases (102) and RBI (35), third in extra-base hits (22) and fourth in runs scored (31). The right-handed hitter is batting .286 (50-for-179) with seven doubles and three triples while making 37 starts at shortstop in his first full professional season.