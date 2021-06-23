81.1 F
2021 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care Returning to Missouri Western State University

By Derek Nester

After a temporary relocation to Kansas City for the club’s 2020 training camp due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, in July and will once again be open to fans.

The club has also announced dates and times for all practices, which begin on Wednesday, July 28 and conclude on Wednesday, August 18. All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Missouri Western will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days – Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; and Sunday, August 8. The Chiefs will host two free, exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA that will not be open to the public – Wednesday, July 28 and Tuesday, August 10. Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, with the exception of the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA when parking is free. Cash will be accepted for parking.

New for 2021, all training camp tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com and due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily practice sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience.Current Season Ticket Members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members already have Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts. Fans without Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts who wish to reserve tickets to Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care must sign up for free at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com.

Ticket reservation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards. Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices. All tickets are mobile entry only. Due to NFL protocols for training camps with fans in attendance, no autographs are allowed.

Additional camp details will be communicated to ticket holders via email in the weeks leading up to training camp. All ticket reservations and purchases are subject to the Chiefs ticket terms found at www.chiefs.com/tickets/terms/. Per MWSU policy, all parking and paid admission date ticket sales are final.

This year marks the club’s 11th training camp at MWSU since returning to the state of Missouri in 2010. All times and dates are subject to change and all practice sessions will take place on the Mosaic Training Fields. All practices – with the exception of the final day of camp – will begin at 9:15 a.m. Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.

Table inside Article
DATES TIMES
Wednesday, July 28 Practice | 9:15 a.m. Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (Not Open to Public)
Thursday, July 29 Practice | 9:15 a.m. First Practice Open to the Public
Friday, July 30 Practice | 9:15 a.m. $5 Admission Fee
Saturday, July 31 Practice | 9:15 a.m. $5 Admission Fee
Sunday, Aug. 1 No Practice
Monday, Aug. 2 Practice | 9:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3 Practice | 9:15 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 Practice | 9:15 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5 Practice | 9:15 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 6 Practice | 9:15 a.m. Chiefs Alumni Day & Gatorade Junior Training Camp
Saturday, Aug. 7 No Practice
Sunday, Aug. 8 Practice | 9:15 a.m. Family Fun Day | $5 Admission Fee
Monday, Aug. 9 Practice | 9:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10 Practice | 9:15 a.m. Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day presented by GEHA (Not Open to Public)
Wednesday, Aug. 11 No Practice
Thursday, Aug. 12 Practice | 9:15 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 13 No Practice
Saturday, Aug. 14 PRE WK 1 | Chiefs at 49ers | 7:30pm CT
Sunday, Aug. 15 No Practice
Monday, Aug. 16 Practice | 9:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17 Practice | 9:15 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 Practice | 8:15 a.m. Military Appreciation Day presented by GEHA | Final Camp Practice | CAMP BREAKS

*Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made. All parking and paid admission date sales are final.

For more information about training camp, please visit the Chiefs website at www.chiefs.com.

