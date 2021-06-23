2021 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care Returning to Missouri Western State University

After a temporary relocation to Kansas City for the club’s 2020 training camp due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, in July and will once again be open to fans.

The club has also announced dates and times for all practices, which begin on Wednesday, July 28 and conclude on Wednesday, August 18. All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted below or online at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Missouri Western will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days – Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; and Sunday, August 8. The Chiefs will host two free, exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA that will not be open to the public – Wednesday, July 28 and Tuesday, August 10. Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day, with the exception of the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA when parking is free. Cash will be accepted for parking.

New for 2021, all training camp tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com and due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily practice sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience.Current Season Ticket Members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members already have Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts. Fans without Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts who wish to reserve tickets to Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care must sign up for free at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com.

Ticket reservation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Fans can reserve a maximum of four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards. Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices. All tickets are mobile entry only. Due to NFL protocols for training camps with fans in attendance, no autographs are allowed.

Additional camp details will be communicated to ticket holders via email in the weeks leading up to training camp. All ticket reservations and purchases are subject to the Chiefs ticket terms found at www.chiefs.com/tickets/terms/. Per MWSU policy, all parking and paid admission date ticket sales are final.