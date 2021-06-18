98.4 F
OKC Thunder Acquires Kemba Walker, 2021 First-Round Draft Pick & 2025 Second-Round Pick

By Derek Nester

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 18, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Kemba Walker, a 2021 first-round draft pick (16th overall) and a 2025 second-round pick from the Boston Celtics in exchange for centers Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Walker (6-0, 184) has appeared in 704 career games (659 career starts) with Charlotte and Boston and posted career averages of 19.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.27 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.

A four-time NBA All-Star (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Walker was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2019. Walker helped guide the Hornets to a pair of postseason appearances and he stands as the all-time leading scorer in Hornets’ franchise history (12,009 points).

Walker was the recipient of the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award in 2017 and 2018.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Walker was originally selected by Charlotte with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. During his junior season at the University of Connecticut, Walker led the Huskies to a National Championship after finishing the season as the second leading scorer in the nation.

Horford appeared in 28 games with the Thunder during the 2020-21 season and averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.

Brown averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds this past season in Oklahoma City, where he saw action in 43 contests, including 32 starts.

The 2025 second-round pick the Thunder is acquiring is the most favorable of Boston and Memphis. The 2023 second-round pick the Thunder is trading to Boston is the least favorable of Oklahoma City’s three second-round picks.

