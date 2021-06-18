98.4 F
Salina
Friday, June 18, 2021
HomeAgriculture News
Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – Day 2 – 6/17/2021

By Derek Nester
This is day 2 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.
The combination of triple digit temperatures and a steady Kansas summer breeze means wheat harvest is progressing quickly across the state.
Farmers Coop Grain Association in Conway Springs reported initial wheat cutting started last Friday in Sumner County, but harvest did not fully take off until this Monday. Farmers are reporting some disease pressure from stripe rust. With about a week to go, yields are similar to last year with test weights at 60 pounds per bushel or above.
Beachner Grain covers the southeastern portion of the state, where farmers produce both hard and soft red winter wheat. The area did not have much wheat production in the last two years but saw rebounding acreage this year, especially for soft red winter wheat, which now represents roughly a third of planted acres in the area.
President & CEO Gary Beachner reported harvest started on Monday in Labette and Wilson counties and spread to Montgomery, Neosho and Allen counties on Tuesday. It wasn’t until Wednesday, however, when harvest across the area really got rolling.
He echoed that the hot, dry, windy weather is helping dry down the wheat, reporting moistures consistently around 12 percent and test weights averaging 61 pounds per bushel. Southeastern Kansas did have considerable rain and cool weather in May, leading to isolated pockets of fusarium — mostly where double-cropped wheat followed corn. Wet weather and disease pressure are leading to protein levels a little lower than last year.
“Early protein reports in south central Kansas have been variable, but lower than average and slightly lower than last year with averages from 10-11.5 percent,” said Justin Gilpin, Kansas Wheat CEO.
Last year Plains Grains, Inc. reported that area in Kansas averaged 11.4 percent protein.
“We’ve heard of fields early this harvest on the low end of the range but a few as high as 12 percent,” said Gilpin. “According to our farmers, this early variability is due to weather impacts and management factors.”
Tim Turek, who farms north of South Haven in Sumner County, is also seeing this variability, with protein levels between nine and 13 percent, depending on individual field management. He did apply liquid fertilizer at an application rate of 100 pounds per acre.
Turek took in his first load on Tuesday and reported yields averaging around 55 bushels per acre, but he expects to see higher yields as his harvest progresses over the next week.
The 2021 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. To follow along with harvest updates on Twitter, use #wheatharvest21. Tag us at @kansaswheat on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to share your harvest story and photos.
Previous articleOKC Thunder Acquires Kemba Walker, 2021 First-Round Draft Pick & 2025 Second-Round Pick
Next articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/14/2021
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
245FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.