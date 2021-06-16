103 F
8-Man All-Star Game Records

By Derek Nester

INDIVIDUAL RECORDS

CATEGORY RECORD HOLDER SCHOOL YEAR
Yards Rushing 251 – Mitch Engelken Baileyville B&B 2012
Yards Passing 433 – Kyle Gfeller Wallace County 2014
Total Yards 451 – Austin Unruh Goessel 2009
451 – Kyle Gfeller Wallace County 2014
Receptions 16 – Conner Hynek Hanover 2011
Receiving Yards 235 – Brandon Newton Colony-Crest 2009
Completion Percentage 90% (9/10) – Evan Ward Jetmore 2002
Touchdown Passes 6 – Dustin Rottinghaus Baileyville B&B 2014
6 – Gunner Phelan Quivira Heights 2011
Touchdowns 5 – Tyler Martin Midway-Denton 2002
Points Scored 34 – Tyler Martin Midway-Denton 2002
Interceptions 3 – Tanner Anderson Hope 2007
Tackles 20 – Matt Krykendall Weskan 2011
Punting Average 51 Yds – Derek Huninghake Bern 2003
Longest Punt 61 Yds – Riley Spresser Golden Plains 2011
Longest Field Goal 30 Yds – Joshua Slater Otis-Bison 2002
Longest Run from Scrimmage 76 Yds – Gabe Cox Weskan 2006
Longest Pass From Scrimmage 71 Yds – Jacob Jueneman to Colin Jueneman Hanover 2021
Pass to Beau Cox Weskan 2005
Longest Punt Return 70 Yds – Kevin Wissman Otis-Bison 2010
Longest Kickoff Return 79 Yds – Tyler Martin Midway-Denton 2002
79 Yds – Kevin Wissman Otis-Bison 2010
Longest Interception Return 50 Yds – Cortlee Haynes Coldwater 1996
Longest Fumble Rec. Return 31 Yds – Tyson Flax Ransom 1995

TEAM RECORDS

CATEGORY RECORD HOLDER YEAR
Most Yards Rushing 481 – Division II West 2006
Most Yards Passing 443 – Division II East 2011
Most Total Yards 615 – Division II East 2011
Least Yds. Allowed Rushing 2 – South 1990
Least Yds. Allowed Passing 31 – South 1986
Least Total Yards Allowed 99 – North 1992
Most Points – Winning Team 74 – Division II East 2011
Most Points – Losing Team 41 – Division II West 2014
Most Combined Points 104 – Division II 2011
Widest Margin of Victory 52 – Division I East 2018
Fewest Points – Winning Team 12 – Division I West 2005
Fewest Points – Losing Team 0 – South 1992
0 – North 1993
0 – Division I West 2006
0 – Division I East 2012
Fewest Points – Both Teams 18 – Division I West 12, East 6 2005
Most Points – Single Quarter 28 – Division I West 2002
28 – Division I West 2013

ALL-TIME RESULTS

YEAR RESULT
1986 South 20, North 14 OT
1987 South 36, North 22
1988 North 22, South 8
1989 South 18, North 6
1990 South 22, North 14
1991 North 14, South 8
1992 North 23, South 0
1993 South 27, North 0
1994 North 20, South 6
1995 West 16, East 6
1996 East 52, West 20
1997 East ?, West 22
1998 East 48, West 20
1999 East 24, West 20
2000 West 46, East 26
2001 Division I: East 50, West 16
Division II: East 36, West 6
2002 Division I: West 61, East 18
Division II: East 46, West 28
2003 Division I: East 50, West 36
Division II: East 42, West 8
2004 Division I: East 20, West 0
Division II: East 36, West 20
2005 Division I: West 12, East 6
Division II: West 44, East 40
2006 Division I: West 34, East 8
Division II: West 42, East 21
2007 Division I: West 42, East 30
Division II: East 16, West 8
2008 Division I: East 28, West 18
Division II: West 42, East 24
2009 Division I: West 44, East 40
Division II: East 20, West 12
2010 Division I: West 32, East 24
Division II: West 56, East 32
2011 Division I: West 26, East 12
Division II: East 74, West 30
2012 Division I: West 36, East 0
Division II: East 52, West 24
2013 Division I: West 54, East 8
Division II: East 40, West 14
2014 Division I: East 20, West 16
Division II: East 52, West 41
2015 Division I: East 40, West 38
Division II: West 40, East 20
2016 Division I: West 24, East 20
Division II: West 42, East 34
2017 Division I: East 28, West 18
Division II: East 28, West 20 OT
2018 Division I: East 58, West 6
Division II: East 50, West 12
2019 Division I: West 36, East 12
Division II: West 54, East 28
2020 Division I: No Game – COVID-19
Division II: No Game – COVID-19
2021 Division I: East 35, West 34
Division II: West 36, East 28

 

Past Game Leaders
Rushing

  • 1986 – Mike Miller, Golden Plains – 137 yds.
  • 1987 – Craig Kuckelman, Axtell – 90 yds.
  • 1988 – Kyle Garst, Bennington – 89 yds.
  • 1989 – Kevin Bahr, Otis Bison – 58 yds.
  • 1990 – Oliver Salmans, Hanston – 117 yds.
  • 1991 – Brent Basore, Pleasanton – 69 yds.
  • 1992 – Ty See, Sharon Springs – 79 yds.
  • 1993 – Dennis Albright, Pretty Prairie – 129 yds,
  • 1994 – Curtis Albin, Quinter, 148 yds.
  • 1995 – Travis Antholz, Cheylin, 118 yds.
  • 1996 – Bronson Brown, Wakefield, 95 yds.
  • 1997 – Jason Peter, Blue Valley, 120 yds.
  • 1998 – Shawn Smith, Hanston, 88 yds.
  • 1999 – Jarred Fuhrman, Midway Denton, 87 yds.
  • 2000 – Nathan Manche, Burrton, 121 yds.
  • 2001 – Div. I: Austin Allen, Pleasanton, 127 yds.; Div. II: Cody Reidy, Hope, 118 yds.
  • 2002 – Div. I: Tyler Phillips, Hartford, 93 yds.; Div. II: Tyler Martin, Midway Denton, 173 yds.
  • 2003 – Div. I: Wes Clark, Pike Valley, 88 yds.; Div. II: Brett Bruna, Hanover, 130 yds.
  • 2004 – Div. I: Aaron Smith, Otis-Bison – 88 yds.; Div. II: Zachary Hicks, Hope – 159 yds.
  • 2005 – Div. I: Brian Younker, Jetmore, 93 yds.; Div. II: Brandon Gray, Pawnee Heights, 68 yds.
  • 2006 – Div. I: Randy Rudzik, Jetmore, 78 yds.; Div. II: Gabe Cox, Weskan, 226 yds.
  • 2007 – Div. I: Tyler Wiilder, Pretty Prairie, 132 yds.; Div. II: Tanner Andeson, Hope, 49 yds.
  • 2008 – Div. I: Michael Lambert, Clifton/Clyde, 75 yds.; Div. II: Matthew Vopat, Wilson, 92 yds.
  • 2009 – Div. I: Derek Barrett, Pike Valley, 97 yds.; Div. II: Justin Skelton, Pawnee Heights, 61 yds.
  • 2010- Div. I: Kyle Haverkamp, B&B, 135 yds; Div. II: Jerod Diederich, Hanover, 76 yds.
  • 2011- Div. I: Hunter Pittman, Pretty Prairie, 90 yds; Div.II: Tyler Heiman, Axtell, 94 yds.
  • 2012- Div. I: Coutler Croft, South Gray 89 yds; Div. II: Mitch Engelken, B&B, 251 yds.
  • 2013- Div. I: Garrett Flax, Ness City 76 yds; Div. II: Kyle Hammond, Crest, 104 yds.
  • 2014- Div. I: Chase Kennedy, Hoxie 81 yds; Div. II: Lucas Adams 48 yds.
  • 2015- Div. I: Joel Broeckelman, Rock Hills 119 yds; Div. II: Dylan Allison, South Barber 96 yds.
  • 2016: Div. I: Jordan Duvall, Ellinwood 104 yds; Div. II: Eric Gfeller, Sharon Springs, 98 yds.
  • 2017: Div. I: Quinton Cravens, St. Francis 50 yds; Div. II: Will Bruna, Hanover 69 yds.
  • 2018: Div. I: Cade Miller, West Elk, 126 yds; Div.II: Nate Heneha, Hutch Central Christian, 66 yds.
  • 2019: Div. I: Cody Baxter, St. Francis, 64 yds; Div. II: Anton Foust, Otis-Bison, 113 yds.
  • 2020: No Game: Cancelled due to COVID-19
  • 2021: Div. I: Jayden Garrison, Little River, 172 yds; Div. II: Jayvon Pruitt, Victoria, 36 yds.

Receiving

  • 1986 – Vaughn Harms, Jetmore – 46 yds.
  • 1987 – Jon McLean, Lewis – 102 yds.
  • 1988 – John Darrow, Southern Cloud – 36 yds.
  • 1989 – Rick Carlson, Utica – 42 yds.
  • 1990 – Jerry Finan, Westmoreland – 89 yds.
  • 1991 – Keith Sides, Northern Valley – 35 yds.
  • 1992 – John Staten, Pleasanton – 41 yds.
  • 1993 – Jarrett Grosdidier, St. Paul – 74 yds.
  • 1994 – Josh Baxter, Ell-Saline, 142 yds.
  • 1995 – Chris Gerdes, Attica, 45 yds.
  • 1996 – Aaron Genereaux, Hillcrest, 87 yds.
  • 1997 – Brandon Lesovsky, Hillcrest, 93 yds.
  • 1998 – Shad Mangan, Greeley Co., 112 yds.
  • 1999 – Lee Driver, Williamsburg, 59 yds.
  • 2000 – Sean McDonald, Mankato, 123 yds.
    2001 – Div. I: Jarvis Wintjen, St. Paul, 19 yds., Brandon Manche,79 yds. Div. II: Kyler Kasten, White City, 35.
  • 2002 – Div. I; Vanndy Frieden, South Barber, 61 yds.; Div. II: Roy Colglazier, Hanston, 45 yds.
  • 2003: Div. I: Kohl Marconnet, Dighton, 47 yds.; Div. II: Derek Huninghake, Bern, 80 yds.
  • 2004: Div. I: Nick Beneke, Quivira Heights – 88 yds.; Div. II: Joshua Oberle, Chase – 61 yds.
  • 2005: Div. I: Kyle Lorson, Hope – 16 yds.; Div. II: Garrett Welch, Thayer – 178 yds.
  • 2006: Div. I: Zeb Elliott, Hope, 70 yds.; Div. II: Russ Cossel, Tescott, 55 yds.
  • 2007: Div. I: Matthew Coursen, Waverly, 104 yds.; Div. II: Shawn Reinecke, Axtell, 67 yds.
  • 2008: Div. I: Christian Jackson, Clifton/Clyde, 90 yds.; Div. II: Taylor Elder, Wallace Co., 78 yds.
  • 2009: Div. I: Brandon Newton, Colony Crest, 235 yds.; Div. II: Jordan Webb, Tescott, 83 yds.
  • 2010: Div. I: Garrett Breech, Rosalia Flinthills 71 yds.; Div II: Jacob Ingham Quivira Heights, 109 yds.
  • 2011: Div. I: Conner Shoemaker, Lakeside 21 yds; Div. II: Tyler Heiman, Axtell, 171 yds.
  • 2012: Div. I: Miles Thomas, Lakeside 52 yds; Div. II: Zach Oberle, Chase 56 yds.
  • 2013: Div. I: Joshua Burdine, Solomon 145 yds; Div. II: Dylan Wissman, Otis-Bison 41 yds.
  • 2014: Div. I: Chase Kennedy, Hoxie 31 yds; Div. II: Luke Eilert, St.John’s/Tipton 189 yds.
  • 2015: Div. I: Layne Bieberle, Central Plains 120 yds; Div. II: Noah Dreiling, Victoria 93 yds.
  • 2016: Div. I: Armando Jose Gomez, West Elk 59 yds; Div. II: Parker Gates, St.John’s/Tipton 153 yds.
  • 2017: Div. I: Cody Jimenez, Central Burden 95 yds; Div II: Volavka, Caldwell 73 yds.
  • 2018: Div. I: Alex Bowton, Central Plains, 67 yds; Div.II: Nathan Jackson, Wakefield 64 yds.
  • 2019: Div. I: Brett Liebl, Central Plains, 124 yds; Div. II: Thomas Atkins, Hanover, 99 yds.
  • 2020: No Game: Cancelled due to COVID-19.
  • 2021: Div I: Trace Tasset, Spearville, 69 yds; Div. II: Colin Jueneman, Hanover, 187 yds.

Total Tackles 

  • 1986 – Monty Mays, Stafford & Greg Schilling, Ingalls – 16
  • 1987 – Jeson Holloway, Dexter & Doug Benoit, Mankato – 10
  • 1988 – Jesse Martinez, Rolla – 18
  • 1989 – Gunner Boss, Bennington – 11
  • 1990 – Not Available
  • 1991 – Brad Cox, Northern Valley & Marty McCall, Elwood – 11
  • 1992 – Eric Feist, Claflin – 12
  • 1993 – John Oeser, Claflin – 10
  • 1994 – Ty Stucky, Pretty Prairie – 11
  • 1995 – Doug Scribner, Flint Hills – 18
  • 1996 – Eric Schlatter, Little River – 14
  • 1997 – Jesse Tate, South Haven, Nick Capo, Grinnell, 11
  • 1998 – Brian Wagner, St. Paul, 17
  • 1999 – Michael Kendall, Skyline, 13
  • 2000 – Chad Unrau, Goessel, Cole Taylor, Jewell, Jason Griffeth, Pratt-Skyline, Jaelyn Williams, Ashland, 10
  • 2001 – Div. I: Jeremy Hazen, Ashland, 12; Div. II: Daren Roberts, Midway-Denton & Joel Laurin, Northern Valley, 9
  • 2002 Div. I: Grant Stephenson, Little River, 15; Div. II: Lee Gustafson, St. Xavier, 12
  • 2003: Div. I: Brett Corsair, Bazine, 10, Kenneth Knoll, Flinthills, 10; Div. II: Matt Wilson, Cheylin, 13
  • 2004: Div. I: Daniel Cossman, Jetmore – 14; Div. II: Cody Frazee, Axtell – 16
  • 2005: Div. I: Austin Panter, Kensington – 14, Caleb Ramsey, Jewell/White Rock – 14; Div. II: Mac Stephenson, Little River – 13
  • 2006: Not Available
  • 2007: Div. I: Jordan Stout, Madison, 15; Div. II: Andrew Starns, Brewster 12
  • 2008: Div. I: Aaron Ward, Jetmore, Scott Schrag, Pretty Prairie, 11; Div. II: Lucas Hicks, Hope, 13
  • 2009: Div. I: Chris Rottinghaus, Baileyville B&B, 17; Div. II: Mitch Harrison, Wallace County, 14
  • 2010: Div. I: Weston Hiebert, Goessel, 16; Div. II: Garrett Somerhalder, Haviland, 14
  • 2011: Div: I: Dakota Allison, Macksville 15; Div. II: Matt Krykendall, Weskan 20
  • 2012: Div. I: Alex Renken, Lakeside 8; Div. II: Jeremiah White, Cheylin & Corey Dinkel, Victoria 11
  • 2013: Div. I: Walker Davies, Lebo 12; Div. II: Dillon Fleming, Waverly 16.
  • 2014: Div. I: J.T. Yunker, South Haven, 16; Div. II: Austin Bailey, Waverly, 11
  • 2015: Div. I: Hunter Kisler, Udall 16; Div II: Peyton Springsteel, Wallace County 14.
  • 2016: Div. I: James Williams, Wakefield 14; Div II: Skyler Hansen, Triplains & Drake Rowh, Hoxie 10.
  • 2017: Div. I: Derek Naegele, Osborne 14; Div II: Brady Hammer, Wallace County 18
  • 2018: Div. I: Colton Noonan, Burlingame, 12 yds; Div II: Caden Kinderknecht, Northern Valley, 15 yds.
  • 2019: Div I: Jalen Risely, Caldwell, 16; Div. II: Collin Carlson, St. Paul, 17.
  • 2020: No Game: Cancelled due to COVID-19.
  • 2021: Div. I: Graham Stephens, Little River & Isaac Miser, Madison 10; Div. II: Jacob Klipp, Hanover, 15.

Passing

  • 1986 – Jeff Chambers, Jetmore – 54 yds.
  • 1987 – Aaron Seacat, Greensburg – 121 yds.
  • 1988 – Johnny Kingsley, Sedgwick – 46 yds.
  • 1989 – Jason Kenny, Wallace County – 61 yds.
  • 1990 – Mark Pahls, Tipton – 132 yds.
  • 1991 – Jeremy Nylund, Pike Valley – 41 yds.
  • 1992 – Brian Weatherman, Sylvan Grove – 57 yds.
  • 1993 – Brian Ward, Altoona Midway – 69 yds.
  • 1994 – Matt Durr, Norwich, 143 yds.
  • 1995 – Jamie Smith, St. Paul & Justin Rawlins, Satanta, 45 yds.
  • 1996 – Ben Labertew, Sylvan Grove, 213 yds.
  • 1997 – Matt Brown, St. John’s-Beloit, 115 yds.
  • 1998 – Eric Detweiler, Axtell, 206 yds.
  • 1999 – Brent Reidy, Hope, 103 yds.
  • 2000 – Adrian Howie, Little River, 147 yds.; Div. II: Michael Hammersmith, White City, 58 yds.
  • 2002: Div. I: Matt Goering, Pretty Prairie, 89 yds.; Div. II: Luke Salmans, Hanston, 160 yds.
  • 2003: Div. I: Matt Bright, Macksville, 65 yds.; Div. II: Nathan Ratzlaff, Burrton, 93 yds.
  • 2004: Div. I: Jacob Simon, Flinthills – 144 yds.; Div. II: Tim Bremerman, Tescott – 89 yds.
  • 2005: Div. I: Brent Hunninghake, Baileyville B&B, 43 yds.; Div. II: Michael Disken, St. Paul – 235 yds.
  • 2006: Div. I: Jason Feldkamp, Baileyville B&B, 86 yds.; Div. II: Kevin Midgett, Chetopa, 77 yds.
  • 2007: Div. I: Domonic Niewald, St. John’s-Beloit, 167 yds.; Div. II: Tanner Anderson, Hope, 137 yds.
  • 2008: Div. I: Jared Loomis, Macksville, 157 yds ; Div. II: Jeff Hennick, Wallace Co., 200 yds.
  • 2009: Div. I: Austin Unruh, Goessel, 426; Div. II: Brayden Hynek, Hanover, 152
  • 2010: Div. I: Cade Rietzke, Thunder Ridge, 103 yds; Div. II: Jerod Diederich, Hanover, 203 yds.
  • 2011: Div. I: Hunter Pittman, Pretty Prairie, 48 yds; Div. II: Gunner Phelan, Quivira Heights, 339 yds.
  • 2012: Div. I: Bo Savage, Central Burden 75 yds; Div. II: Eric Huerter, B&B, 84 yds.
  • 2013: Div. I: Dayton Walter, Lincoln 181 yds; Div. II: Gavin Mote, Sharon Springs, 105 yds.
  • 2014: Div. I: Chase Kennedy, Hoxie/Tanner Tranbarger, Macksville, 31 yds; Div. II: Kyle Gfeller, Wallace County, 433 yds.
  • 2015: Div. I: Tanner McMillen, Ness City, 165 yds. Div: II: Trey Dubbert, St. John’s/Tipton, 179 yds.
  • 2016: Div. I: Zac Walter, Lincoln, 200 yds. Div. II: Colton Buessing, Axtell, 252 yds.
  • 2017: Div: I: Quinton Cravens, St.Francis, 172 yds: Div: II: Will Bruna, Hanover 141 yds.
  • 2018: Div. I: Maverick Green, Atwood/Rawlins County, 153 yds; Div.II: DaVante Hammer, Pike Valley, 94 yds.
  • 2019: Div. I: Myles Menges, Central Plains, 168 yds; Div. II: Daiken Stallbaumer, Hanover, 219 yds.
  • 2020: No Game: Cancelled due to COVID-19.
  • 2021: Div. I: Kayde Rietzke, Wichita County, 209 yds; Div. II: Jacob Jueneman, Hanover, 268 yds.
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester

