Sunflower State Radio Air Staff

Z-96.3 The Lake – KZDY On-Air Personalities

By Derek Nester

Liz & Chris Morning Show – Mornings 5a-9a

Chris Tyler & Liz Bell

Hi, I’m Liz Bell, a single mom to 2 gorgeous girls! I love throwing theme parties, read that as ‘Pinterest addict.’ I believe there is no better feeling than a sloppy ponytail and yoga pants. I enjoy traveling, things that sparkle and my partner, Chris Tyler.

Chris Tyler here! I also have two kids, plus an awesome wife! I run marathons, but in real life I love to spend time at our neighborhood pool. And I’m a huge sports fan. It’s hard for me to choose a favorite type of music! I like many different types! Except maybe Gangsta Rap. I have to draw the line somewhere.

Andrea Jaxson – Middays 10a-2p

Andrea Jaxson

I’m Andrea Jaxson and when I’m not on the radio, there is a good chance you will find me making plans to travel to a new, fun and exciting city or country. My husband Mike, A.K.A “Marvelous Mike”, is completely supportive of my need to capture the perfect “shot” while I roam the streets looking for unique architecture and landscape. We share a love for music, art and travel which makes for a fun life together! I absolutely love sharing time with my nieces and nephews and as soon as football season rolls around, it’s all about food, family and dark chocolate!

Karl Southcott – Afternoons 2p-7p

Karl Southcott

Karl Southcott here! I’m a giant movie fan, and love everything from the classic films to all the new exciting flicks. I enjoy the outdoors too, and am crazy about being around the water. I love swimming, kayaking, surfing and diving. I’ve always figured that I’m at least part fish. I also like to hang with my family. My two small boys keep me very busy! Musically, I’m crazy about everything from Sinatra to Bruno Mars. Sharing this music on the radio is such a kick!

Maria Miller – Evenings 7p-Midnight

I’m Maria Miller and I’m proud to admit I have a collection of Mr. Potato Heads. My favorite is Spiderman, but I can’t wait for Darth Tater to join the family! In my spare time I enjoy creating jewelry. Some of my designs have been featured in magazines! I’m a lifelong fan of college basketball, especially the final 4, no matter who is playing as long as it’s a great game. I love traveling, especially motorcycle tripping with the Hubs. And I’m pretty good at trivia because once I won a car by answering 10 music trivia questions on Casey Kasem’s America’s Top 10 TV Show!

John Laurenti – Overnights Midnight-5a

John Laurenti

Hi, I’m John Laurenti! Thanks for taking a little bit of your time to find out about me. I’ve been fortunate to have been doing this radio thing for a while and it’s the best job I’ve ever had! Every day is different and fun! Plus, I get to play music for you. In my spare time I try to go to as many concerts as I can, 2,500 and counting, playing golf (badly), and I’ve done a little bit of acting as well. I’ll see you on the radio!

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

