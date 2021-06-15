Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY On-Air Personalities

Steve Harmon – Mornings 5a-9a

A “startlingly handsome” guy originally from 166th St. Flushing New York, after years of college classes at SUNY-Adirondack to lose that “NY accent” he found himself on stage with “Reba” winning a Country Music Award for Major Market Air Personality of the Year. His mentors like Bob Kingsley have kept him on the straight and narrow and last year became a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame-Nashville. His life mission to entertain and talk about the personalities behind and making Country Music continues here, with Penny, Tad, Nikki and Rich. When not working you can find Harmon at local shelters trying to find pets their “forever homes.” #adoptdontshop

Penny Mitchell – Middays 9a-2p

I was born in Colorado Springs, grew up in Canon City and am insanely proud to be a Colorado native. I met my husband in college at the campus radio station. Our first date was a media banquet; we got engaged three months later. I was working in Colorado Springs at the time; my Dad came VERY close to putting a station bumper sticker on the back of his tux as he walked me down the aisle, but he knew my Mom would have murdered him. We decided to not have kids and instead are putting our veterinarian’s children through school. ;-) I am a voracious reader (I actually kind of hate television). I love to hike, I’ve climbed four of Colorado’s 14,000 foot mountains. I love to travel. I love ALL kinds of music. I still think radio is absolutely magical. You flip a switch, you’re suddenly no longer alone. It’s amazing.

Tad Svendsen – Afternoons 2p-7p

I’ve been hooked on radio since I got my first portable set when I was nine years old. I started playing country music on the radio when I was 16, and have been heard on some of the best stations in the nation. I’m a certified gadget fan, but I find I spend too much time charging batteries for my toys. I enjoy looking after the family farms, but don’t enjoy paying the bills. I also enjoy reading and learning, but discovered there’s a lot more to learn. I’m single, clean my own house, do my own laundry, and live with my roommate of 17 years, my dog Grady.

Nikki Walker – Evenings 7p-Midnight

I’m a music junkie. My entire life has revolved around music whether I was singing in choir, or dancing in a studio. It’s not just an art form– it is life to me. That’s why I got into radio! I had an epiphany one day while sitting in a history class in college… “why am I wasting time on something I’m not passionate about??” I immediately realized I needed to do something with music. That’s when I applied to broadcasting school! I thrived in that environment so I made it a career. After interning for a full year, I started off doing part time promotions for a radio station in Denver. Later that year I was offered a job with Westwood One as a co-Producer of the Lia Show. I learned everything I could and took my skills to KYGO/Denver and became the overnight girl on the country station. New opportunities arose and here I am! I absolutely love my job and it’s all because I’m passionate about it. I love listening to all genres of music- not just country. If I could bring my dog Pip everywhere with me I would! Camping, eating good food, and hanging out with buddies are what feed my soul. I’m a simple woman that loves outdoors and of course– the music.