In an exciting early 8-Man DII All-Star Game on Saturday morning and afternoon at Trojan Field in Beloit, the West All-Stars used a score in the final minute and a turnover on downs from the East to pull out a 36-28 win.

The East actually gained the momentum early.  On just their fourth play from scrimmage, they scored on a 48-yard pass from Hanover’s Jacob Jueneman to fellow TVL receiver Mitchell Buessing of Axtell.  Colin Jueneman of Hanover added a 2-point conversion run to put the East up 8-0.

After holding the West to a 3-and-out, the East struck again in just three plays as Jacob Jueneman hit Colin Jueneman on a 59-yard swing pass on a 3rd and 13 play to extend the lead to 14-0.

The East defense would pitch a shutout in the first half as the team went to the locker room with the 14-0 score.

The West went three-and-out on their first second half drive, but a fumbled punt was recovered by the West at the East 27 yard line.  However, a turnover on downs gave the ball back to the East.  Needing a break, the West squad got it three plays later.  Stafford’s Kleyton Schreiber intercepted Jacob Jueneman and returned it 22 yards to the house and Colton McCarty of Cheylin added the two-point run to cut the East lead to 14-8.

The East responded on their next drive as Jacob Jueneman finished a 7-play, 54-yard drive with a 13-yard TD run and he added the 2-point run to put the East up 22-8 going into the fourth quarter.

The East lead did not hold up long, as two seconds into the fourth, McCarty ran a touchdown in from a yard out and connected with St. Francis back Shadryon Blanka on the two-point pass to cut the East lead to 22-16.

The East offense followed with another three-and-out and two plays later, McCarty found Blanka on a 52-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 22.

From there, each team had drives that ended in a punt, as the East took over at their own four yard line with 5:40 remaining.  Two plays later, Jesse Baxter of St. Francis made a big defensive play to force a fumble that was recovered in the end zone by Trevor Zarybnicky of Wheatland-Grinnell to give the West a 28-22 lead.

Not to be outdone, the East had an answer.  They finished a five-play drive with the longest pass play from scrimmage in 8-Man All-Star Game history.  The tandem of Jacob and Colin Jueneman from Hanover connected again, this time on a 71-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 12 that tied the game at 28 with 2:39 remaining.

The West was not rattled, though, as they went 65 yards in just five plays capped with a 2-yard run by McCarty of Cheylin, as Blanka ran in the two-pointer to put the West up 36-28 with just 59 seconds remaining.  After an East turnover on downs with 38 seconds remaining, McCarty took a knee to seal the win.

McCarty, who led Cheylin to a 6-Man State title in the fall, came up big for the DII West.  He finished 12-16 for 182 yards and a touchdown passing and also ran for two scores.  Blanka was the leading receiver for West with three catches for 70 yards.  Jacob Jueneman finished 16-23 for 268 yards and three touchdown passes for the East.  Colin Jueneman finished with nine catches for 187 yards and two scores.

 

Scoring Summary

1st, East: Buessing 48 pass from J. Jueneman (C. Jueneman run), 10:22 (8-0 East)

1st, East: C. Jueneman 59 pass from J. Jueneman (PAT failed), 6:05 (14-0 East)

3rd, West: Schreiber 22 interception return (McCarty run), 5:46 (14-8 East)

3rd, East: J. Jueneman 13 run (J. Jueneman run), 2:39 (22-8 East)

4th, West: McCarty 1 run (Blanka pass from McCarty), 11:58 (22-16 East)

4th, West: Blanka 52 pass from McCarty (PAT failed), 9:06 (22-22 Tie)

4th, West: Zarybnicky fumble recovery in end zone (PAT failed), 5:40 (28-22 West)

4th, East: C. Jueneman 71 pass from J. Jueneman (PAT failed), 2:39 (28-28 Tie)

4th, West: McCarty 2 run (Blanka run), 0:59 (36-28 West)

 

DII All-Star Game Stats:

                     East West

Total Offense:  276 338

Rush Offense:    8 142

Pass Offense:   268 196

Penalties: 4-50    4-30

 

Score by Quarters:

          1st     2nd    3rd   4th   Total

East     14     0       8       6     28

West     0      0       8      28     36

 

Individual Rushing:
East: C. Jueneman 10-25, PAT; Gerstner 2-6; Cornelison 2-0; J. Jueneman 7-(-23), TD, PAT

West: Pruitt 7-36; Blanka 18-31, PAT; McCarty 11-25, 2 TD, PAT; Weinhold 2-18; Perez 2-17; Robles 3-13; Wolf 1-3; Hause 1-(-1)

 

Individual Passing:
East: J. Jueneman 16-23-268, 3 TD, 2 INT

West: McCarty 12-16-182, TD, PAT; Wolf 1-1-14

 

Individual Receiving:
East: C. Jueneman 9-187, 2 TD; Buessing 1-48, TD; Gerstner 4-10; Ferguson 1-8; Cornelison 1-5

West: Wolf 3-75; Blanka 3-70, TD, PAT; Robles 3-31; Perez 4-20

