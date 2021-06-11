- Advertisement -

When this year’s Hanover Wildcat 8-Man All-Stars were juniors, they saw their program’s Kansas 8-Man record win streak come to a close at 43 games with a loss to league rival Axtell. The Eagles would beat them again in the playoffs to end their three-year streak as 8-Man DII State Champions.

In talking with the Hanover all-stars, it is clear that they did not want to be the class to see those streaks come to a halt. However, how you react to adversity is where you find the true champions. This group reacted in a big way, helping Hanover not only get to the top again in 8-Man DII football, but also sweeping the boys championships for the 2020-21 school year, claiming the 1A-DII basketball title and the 1A track and field championship.

On the football field, the Wildcats went 11-0 in 2020, winning the 8-Man DII State title over St. Francis, 46-24.

Three members of the Wildcats’ state football team are playing for the DII East All-Star squad on Saturday. Jacob Jueneman, Colin Jueneman and Jacob Klipp all have one last opportunity at high school football.

Jacob Jueneman had an outstanding senior season for Hanover at the QB position. He threw for 1,284 yards, 23 TD and just two interceptions. He was a 1st team All-State QB selection by the Wichita Eagle and was also a Twin Valley League 1st team skill position pick. In two years as a starter, Jueneman threw for 2,805 yards, 45 TD and 13 INT. He revisited the process of taking over at quarterback for Hanover and building the team back into a champion.

Colin Jueneman was also a key factor for the Wildcats as a senior. He racked up 1,304 all-purpose yards, including 687 rushing yards and 474 receiving yards. He also added 23 total touchdowns. In his career, he amassed over 3,700 all-purpose yards and 54 total TD. On defense, he was the third leading tackler in 2020 with 68 total stops. Jueneman discussed bringing the team back to the top and proving some doubters wrong.

Jacob Klipp established himself as the leader on defense for Hanover in 2020, notching a team high 129 total tackles with 12 tackles for loss. Over his career, he had just over 300 tackles and 25 tackles for loss. Klipp had some great memories from high school and is honored to be an all-star.

These three Hanover Wildcats play their final game together on Saturday in the 8-Man DII All-Star Game for the East squad. Fans can hear the game on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network on KNDY-Marysville and 8manallstars.com. Pregame coverage is at 9:30 with kickoff at 10:00 from Trojan Field in Beloit.