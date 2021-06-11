- Advertisement -

Colby Hamel’s first high school head coaching gig came at the 8-Man level at Rock Hills High School.  After a career full of 11-man football from junior high through high school, on to junior college and then Fort Hays State University, Hamel admittedly learned that the amount of talent in the 8-man game humbled him as a coach.

In two seasons at Rock Hills, Hamel compiled a 9-8 record.  The Grizzlies went 6-3 in 2019 and Hamel was selected as an assistant coach for the DII East All-Stars in 2020.  As the game was cancelled due to COVID, he was welcomed back to the staff in 2021.  Despite resigning from Rock Hills, Hamel still wanted to take the opportunity to coach this week.  It’s one that he is enjoying to the fullest.

Colby Hamel gets his final opportunity for now as an 8-Man football coach in Kansas for the East All-Stars at the DII All-Star Game on Saturday.  He will be moving on to teaching and coaching positions in Fairbury, NE from here.  The DII All-Star game kicks off at 10:00 on Saturday morning with pregame coverage on the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network on KD Country 94 and 8manallstars.com at 9:30.

- Advertisement -
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR