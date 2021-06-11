- Advertisement -

Colby Hamel’s first high school head coaching gig came at the 8-Man level at Rock Hills High School. After a career full of 11-man football from junior high through high school, on to junior college and then Fort Hays State University, Hamel admittedly learned that the amount of talent in the 8-man game humbled him as a coach.

In two seasons at Rock Hills, Hamel compiled a 9-8 record. The Grizzlies went 6-3 in 2019 and Hamel was selected as an assistant coach for the DII East All-Stars in 2020. As the game was cancelled due to COVID, he was welcomed back to the staff in 2021. Despite resigning from Rock Hills, Hamel still wanted to take the opportunity to coach this week. It’s one that he is enjoying to the fullest.

Colby Hamel gets his final opportunity for now as an 8-Man football coach in Kansas for the East All-Stars at the DII All-Star Game on Saturday. He will be moving on to teaching and coaching positions in Fairbury, NE from here. The DII All-Star game kicks off at 10:00 on Saturday morning with pregame coverage on the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network on KD Country 94 and 8manallstars.com at 9:30.