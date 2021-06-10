Weekend Activities Planned For Seneca, Washington & Wymore

Seneca will celebrate 150 plus 1 June 11th and 12th, with a Cruise Night Friday at 5, food trucks at Skoch Park and Mitch Holthus will speak at 7. Saturday all Seneca museums will be open, featuring turn of the century demonstrators from 9-noon. Games and activities at Skoch Park from 1-6, as well as food and concessions, with live music from 1-3 with Repeat Offenders, Sawyer Jay from 3:30 – 5:30, Acoustic Rooster 5:45-8, and headliner David Oakleaf live Saturday at 8:30. Learn more online at seneca-kansas.com.

The Washington County Saddle Club will host the annual Washington County Rodeo, with performances Friday and Saturday evenings June 11 and 12, at 7:30 pm. Featuring a free BBQ meal Friday with admission tickets. Children stick horse race ages 8 under Friday, and a chore relay for ages 9 through 18 Saturday night. A special performance featuring roman riding each evening at 6:30, and Savanna Chestnut is live for the rodeo dance Saturday evening at 9. Free admission to the dance with your tickets, or $5 admission applies. Advance discount tickets are available at CJ’s East and West in Marysville, and Washington Veterinary and Animal Health Center, tickets also available at the gate.

Sam Wymore Days return this weekend, with a free block party downtown Friday evening, including family activities and kids’ games. A flea market Saturday and Sunday, plus Saturday a community breakfast at the community center, 5k run/walk, and a parade begins at 10:30, with the theme movie night. A chicken BBQ at the fire hall will follow, with free swimming noon til 8, museums open downtown, a garden tractor pull, and BMX stunt show and amazing race are planned. The schedule of events is on the Sam Wymore Days Facebook page.