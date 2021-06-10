- Advertisement -

After claiming the 8-Man DII State Championship in 2019, Steve Tiernan knew that his Osborne Bulldog squad was going to see some changes in 2020. They lost six key seniors, including their top two rushers in a run-heavy offense. Battling youth and inexperience in 2020, senior Lance Kaser had to step up into a different role for the Bulldogs and he pulled through on his way to an 8-Man All-Star selection.

The Bulldogs were 4-3 going into the final two weeks and finished 4-5 in an up and down season, falling in the first round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Hanover. Kaser did his best to help keep the team on the right track. He was the second leading tackler for Osborne with 80 total tackles. He also registered seven sacks and three fumble recoveries from his defensive end position. He was an honorable mention all-state and all-NPL 1st Team defensive lineman and was also an all-district OL and DL in 8-Man DII District 4. Kaser discussed stepping into a leadership role as a senior.

Kaser is part of a long tradition of 8-Man All-Stars from Osborne. Since moving to 8-Man football in 2010, the Bulldogs have now had 21 all-stars in 11 seasons. That includes Kaser as well as Connor Goheen, Darrien Holloway and Steele Wolters who were selected last year, but did not get the chance to play in the COVID cancelled contest. Kaser gets his final chance on the football field this Saturday playing for the DII East All-Stars. The 8-Man DII All-Star Game starts at 10:00 a.m. with pregame coverage on the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network on KD Country 94 and 8manallstars.com at 9:30 from Trojan Field in Beloit.