All-Star Games Planned For This Weekend In Nebraska & Kansas

By Bruce Dierking

High school all-star games are planned this weekend, with area athletes competing in volleyball and basketball at Beatrice, and 8-man football at Beloit.

Kansas 8-Man DII All-Star Game kicks at 10:00 AM Saturday. Listen on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY.

Kansas 8-Man DI All-Star Game kicks at 1:00 PM Saturday. Available online only via 8manallstars.com and our Facebook page.

Friday night volleyball includes Diller-Ddell’s Addison Heideman and Ada Lovitt, at 7:30 from the Truman Center at Southeast Community College.

Saturday night girls’ basketball will include Wymore Southern’s Kaylee Klover, tip at 6, and boys at 8 will include Austin Jurgens of Diller-Odell, and Carson Borzekofski of Wymore Southern at 8, also at the Truman Center.

From Beloit Saturday, 8-man DII kicks off at 10, with Frankfort’s Gavin Corneilson and Aiden Gerstner, Hanover’s Jacob Jueneman, Colin Jueneman, and Jacob Klipp, as well as Axtell’s Mitchell Buessing, George Volle, and coach Eric Detweiler.

KNDY will air the game live, with pregame at 9:30 on AM 1570/FM 94.1, on air, online, and on our mobile app. Washington County’s Drew Buhrman is on the DI squad, kickoff at 1, online, streaming only at the KNDYRadio.com and 8manallstars.com as well as our KNDY Facebook page.

Bruce Dierking

