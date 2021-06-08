Lincoln’s Good Earns 8-Man All-Star Spot

- Advertisement -

Prior to the 2020 high school football season, the Lincoln Leopards had gone through a tough stretch where they had a combined record of 6-30 over the previous four seasons. Despite the struggles, there were clear improvements in the program since Dustin Patee took over as the head coach ahead of the 2018 season.

Establishing a new identity, the Leopards went 5-4 in 2020, their first winning season since 2015. They also made it to the 8-Man DI Cross-District Playoff game, their first postseason appearance since 2010. Ultimately, they were eliminated by Burlingame, but still left a lasting impression for the future.

Lincoln had a group of six seniors that was led by Tyler Good, who will be representing his squad one last time in the 8-Man All-Star Game this Saturday at Trojan Field in Beloit. He will play for the DI East squad.

In his final campaign in 2020, Good was named an honorable mention all-state selection at both RB and LB and was a 1st team All-Northern Plains League pick. Good ran for 1,287 yards and 19 TD and compiled 1,570 all-purpose yards. He has also had over 100 tackles the past three seasons, with a career high 121 tackles in 2020, adding 14 tackles for loss.

Good commented on playing for coach Patee and the work the seniors put in to have success this past season.

Tyler Good gets his last opportunity as a high school football player in the 8-Man DI All-Star Game Saturday afternoon at 1:30. Fans can hear the game on the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network with pregame coverage at 1:00 on KD Country 94 and 8manallstars.com.