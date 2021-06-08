Kickoff Times Updated For Three Sporting KC Home Matches on Regular Season Schedule

Courtesy of Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City announced today updated kickoff times for the following three home matches on the club’s 2021 MLS regular season schedule:

8 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 28 vs. Colorado Rapids (previously 7:30 p.m. CT)

6 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 26 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (previously 5 p.m. CT)

3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (previously TBD)

Tickets for all three matches at Children’s Mercy Park are available online at SeatGeek.com, including seats for the club’s highly anticipated Retro Night on Aug. 28 and annual Kick Childhood Cancer match on Sept. 26 in conjunction with The Victory Project.

Winners of three straight matches, Sporting KC will next host expansion side Austin FC at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park with a chance to move atop the Supporters’ Shield table with a fourth consecutive victory. The mid-day matinee, originally scheduled for July 17, will feature the return of Austin FC defender Matt Besler, head coach Josh Wolff and assistant coach Davy Arnaud to Kansas City, where each won championships with the club.