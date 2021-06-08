78 F
Kansas State Board of Agriculture to Meet June 11

By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas State Board of Agriculture will meet for its regular quarterly board meeting on Friday, June 11, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at American AgCredit, 4105 N. Ridge Road in Wichita, Kansas.

The meeting is open to the public. Individuals who have questions about the meeting, including how to access call-in information, should contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.

