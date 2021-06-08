Barrientes Continues A Family All-Star Tradition

- Advertisement -

The Sylvan-Lucas Mustangs saw a good amount of success in the 2020 season as they went 7-3, advancing to the second round of the 8-Man DII Playoffs. They used their triple option running attack to put themselves in position to win. Coach Ben Labertew will tell you that positive results for his team start up front, and Tra Barrientes was the anchor for both the offensive and defensive lines this past season for the Mustangs.

As the 8-Man All-Star Game approaches on Saturday, Barrientes is a name that has become commonplace. Tra was selected to play for the DII West All-Stars in 2021, following in the footsteps of his two older brothers Paul and Tyler. Paul played in the game in 2013, while Tyler played the last time the game took place in 2019.

As far as Tra is concerned, he became one of the most feared linemen in the State as a Senior. On the defensive front, he was in on 91 total tackles with 40 solo stops in his final season. He was also a ball hawk, recovering nine fumbles by the opposition. For his efforts, Barrientes was named 1st team all-state in 8-Man DII on the defensive line by the Topeka Capital-Journal. He was also a 1st team all-Northern Plains League pick on both the OL and DL.

Barrientes also excelled on the wrestling mat throughout his high school career. He won the 285# state title in 3-2-1A as a junior and was undefeated going into the state tournament as a senior, but an injury in the first round derailed his chances to repeat. Barrientes commented on what it took to have the kind of success he has in high school.

Barrientes is taking his football talents to the next level and will play at Bethel collegiately. He has one more high school opportunity on Saturday with the DII West All-Stars. The Kansas 8-Man DII All-Star Game starts at 10:00 on Saturday morning at Trojan Field in Beloit. Pregame coverage is on the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network at 9:30 on KD Country 94 and 8manallstars.com.