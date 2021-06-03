Rock Hills Football Begins New Era with Sawyer Havenstein

At the USD 107 Rock Hills Board Meeting in May, Sawyer Havenstein was approved as the new head football coach for both junior high and high school. Havenstein will also coach junior high and high school track and field and will serve as the Athletic Director and PE and Weights teacher at Rock Hills. On Tuesday, Havenstein and the Rock Hills athletes started their summer workouts.

Havenstein replaces Colby Hamel, who resigned from his coaching positions in the early spring. Havenstein is a 2013 graduate of Riley County High School. He spent a year and a half out of high school as a walk-on with the Emporia State Track & Field team. After that, he attended Kansas State University to finish his education. While at K-State, he helped as an assistant coach with stops at Riley County and Rock Creek.

After graduating from K-State, Havenstein was the head coach at Valley Falls High School, compiling a 5-12 record in two seasons, including a 3-5 record in 2020, competing in a district with the likes of Canton-Galva, Clifton-Clyde and Burlingame among others.

Havenstein is excited to make the move to Rock Hills and gave his thoughts on why it was a good spot for him.

Havenstein takes over a team that went 3-5 in 2020 at Rock Hills, but lost seven seniors, six of whom started at one point. There is a good group of young talent expected to come up from eighth grade that will help build the program for the future. Havenstein commented on what is taking place during the summer workouts to get headed in the right direction.

Havenstein and the Grizzlies high school football team are currently set to open their season on September 3 at home against Linn. For our full interview with Havenstein, listen to the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 on Friday morning.