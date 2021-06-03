72.1 F
Salina
Thursday, June 3, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Kansas to Take on St. John’s in Big EAST-Big 12 Battle

By Derek Nester

AWRENCE, Kansas – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team will take on St. John’s in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle, the conferences jointly announced on Tuesday, to be played December 2, 2021 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.


Kansas Jayhawk Basketball can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska.

Kansas Jayhawk Basketball is available for streaming via our website & mobile apps if within 75 miles of Cawker City, KS or Marysville, KS.

Matchups were jointly determined by the two conferences and will be played in December. The home school has the right to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the games will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST.

This will be the third Big East/Big 12 Battle with Kansas defeating No. 8 Creighton in the last meeting, 73-72, inside Allen Fieldhouse on December 8, 2021. The Jayhawks are 1-1 all-time in the Big 12-Big East Battle, with Kansas’ sole loss coming at No. 18 Villanova, 55-56, on December 21, 2020.

The matchup with St. John’s will be the 14th in the series history, which dates back to 1950. Kansas has won the last two meetings, including four of the last five, with the most recent game resulting in an 82-74, KU victory on November 10, 2000.

The four-year agreement between the two conferences will continue through the 2022-23 season with an equal number of games played in each conference’s home market each year. Television designations will be announced when available.

2021 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule

  • Dec. 1 Texas Tech at Providence
  • Dec. 2 Kansas at St. John’s
  • Dec. 4 Iowa State at Creighton
  • Dec. 5 Xavier at Oklahoma State
  • Dec. 7 Butler at Oklahoma
  • Dec. 8 Marquette at Kansas State
  • Dec. 8 Connecticut at West Virginia
  • Dec. 9 Texas at Seton Hall
  • Dec. 12 Villanova at Baylor
  • Dec. 18 TCU at Georgetown
Previous articleRobert Ryan Household Auction – 6/19/2021
Next articleK-State to Host Marquette in BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
243FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.