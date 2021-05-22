Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Return June 12th

The 2021 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games will take the field at Trojan Field in Beloit on Saturday, June 12th.

The annual all-star games will feature the best 8-man players from across Kansas battling it out in Division I and Division II.

The 8-Man, Division II game will kickoff at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game following at 1:30 p.m.

