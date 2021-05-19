KFB’s End Hunger Campaign Now Offers Grant Funding For Hunger Projects in Local Communities

MANHATTAN — With the help of generous donations from Farm Bureau members in Kansas and Farm Bureau Financial Services agents, Kansas Farm Bureau’s End Hunger campaign donated nearly $100,000 to food banks and pantries across the state in 2020.

Now the state’s largest farm organization is rolling out the second phase of the program, which will provide grant funding for county Farm Bureaus and local Farm Bureau Financial Services agents so together they can develop projects in their communities. The program will continue providing donations to local food pantries.

“We were thrilled with the success we saw in phase one,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “This second phase will provide the same opportunities while also offering added flexibility to tackle specific hunger issues in communities head on.”

Grant funds will target the issues that impact food insecurity. These issues include access, having enough, being able to afford and the nutrition of foods.

“We know there is no magic bullet to ending hunger,” Michelle Hubert, regional vice president of Farm Bureau Financial Services, says. “By focusing on these core issues and providing flexibility on the projects, we know community members can create lasting change together.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the End Hunger program should contact AshLee Lattner at lattnera@kfb.org.

For more information about the fund or to contribute, visit www.kfb.org/endhunger.