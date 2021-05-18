Kauffman Stadium Returning To Full Capacity For Remainder Of Season

KANSAS CITY, MO. (May 18, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals are thrilled to announce that Kauffman Stadium will return to full capacity, beginning on Monday, May 31 when the Royals host the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets for the May 31 contest as well as the remainder of the season will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, exclusively at www.royals.com.

The Royals would like to thank the city of Kansas City, including Mayor Quinton Lucas, Dr. Rex Archer and the Department of Health, along with Jackson County for their leadership and guidance as we safely moved through the re-opening process for Kauffman Stadium.

“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” said Mike Matheny, Royals’ manager. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”

Many of the Royals’ health and safety protocols from the beginning of the regular season will remain in place, including restrictions on bags and outside food in the stadium. Tickets and parking will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app and must be purchased in advance. The stadium will continue to be cashless, meaning a credit or debit card is needed to make on-site purchases.

However, masks will no longer be required for vaccinated fans, but are still recommended for non-vaccinated fans. The Outfield Experience and Hall of Fame will re-open, beginning on May 31.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The best way to ensure the best seats at the lowest prices for future games is securing a Season Ticket Membership. Please visit www.royals.com/seasontickets.

The Royals promotional calendar is now available for the remainder of the season and can be accessed at www.royals.com/promotions.

The Royals remain committed to providing a safe, clean and friendly environment at Kauffman Stadium. For additional information on the organization’s COVID-19 guidelines and what to know before visiting ‘The K’, please visit www.royals.com/safety.