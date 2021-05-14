Norton County Hospital Announces Closings For Memorial Day

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic would like to inform the public of upcoming closings for the Memorial Day holiday. On Monday, May 31, Norton Medical Clinic and will be closed, and Norton County Hospital business and administrative offices will also be closed.

Please plan appointments, prescription fills and consultations with clinic staff accordingly. Call Norton Medical Clinic at 785-877-3305.

Norton County Hospital’s Emergency department can assist patients in need at any time. As always, in emergency situations please call 911.

We are thankful for all our patients and wish all a safe holiday.