2021 Regular Season Schedule Finalized; Chiefs Slated in Five Primetime Contests

The National Football League announced the regular season schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday. The Chiefs are currently slated in five primetime contests, including two nationally televised games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will kick off their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl appearance in the club’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns on September 12, a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Game. This year’s regular season schedule features games vs. seven playoff teams from 2020. The combined record of Kansas City’s 2021 home and away opponents from last year is 138-132-2 (.511).

KC’s first primetime contest comes in Week 2 in a Sunday Night Football matchup in Baltimore. Since 2013, the Chiefs are 4-0 against the Ravens and 10-4 against the AFC North. On September 26, Kansas City returns home to face the Los Angeles Chargers before traveling to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on October 3, in what will be Head Coach Andy Reid’s second trip back to the City of Brotherly Love since joining KC in 2013.

On October 10, primetime comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when the Buffalo Bills visit for a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game on Sunday Night Football. Under Reid, KC is 4-1 in regular season play against the Bills. After visits to Washington on October 17 and Tennessee on October 24, the Chiefs are again under the lights at home in a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants on November 1. Since 2013, the Chiefs are 6-2 against the NFC East.

New in 2021, the NFL announced the expansion to a 17-game regular season schedule. This year’s added interconference matchup for the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be against the Green Bay Packers on November 7. Kansas City will then travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a Sunday Night Football showdown on November 14 before returning home to face the Dallas Cowboys on November 21.

After the Bye Week, the Chiefs will have three-consecutive division contests against the Denver Broncos on December 5, then the Raiders on December 12, before traveling to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on December 16 for a Thursday night showdown on FOX, NFLN and Amazon. Kansas City has won five-straight AFC West titles, and since 2015 owns a 31-5 (.861) record against its division foes.

Kansas City will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 26 and then close out regular season play with back-to-back road games against Cincinnati on January 2 and in Denver on January 9.

In addition to the announcement of the club’s regular season schedule, the NFL also released the Chiefs preseason opponents. KC will be on the road for Weeks 1 and 2 of the preseason. After traveling to San Francisco to begin preseason play, the Chiefs will appear in a nationally televised contest against the Arizona Cardinals on August 20 on ESPN. KC will host the Minnesota Vikings in the final week before the regular season. Weeks 1 and 3 will be broadcast on KSHB, the home for Chiefs preseason football games. Specific dates and times of all preseason games will be announced at a later date.

Chiefs single-game tickets will go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow for Jackson County taxpayers, 11 a.m. for Chiefs Season Ticket Members and noon for the public. Single-game tickets are subject to availability, dynamic pricing and will be mobile entry only.

2021 Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Schedule

Week 1 – TBD | at San Francisco 49ers | TBD | KSHB

Friday, Aug. 20 | at Arizona Cardinals | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Aug. 27 | Minnesota Vikings | TBD | KSHB

2021 Kansas City Chiefs Regular Season Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 12 | Cleveland Browns | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 19 | at Baltimore Ravens | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Sept. 26 | Los Angeles Chargers | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 3 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 10 | Buffalo Bills | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Oct. 17 | at Washington Football Team | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 24 | at Tennessee Titans | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Monday, Nov. 1 | New York Giants | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 7 | Green Bay Packers | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Nov. 14 | at Las Vegas Raiders | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Nov. 21 | Dallas Cowboys | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Sunday, Nov. 28 | BYE WEEK

Sunday, Dec. 5 | Denver Broncos | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 12 | Las Vegas Raiders | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Thursday, Dec. 16 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 7:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN/AMAZON

Sunday, Dec. 26 | Pittsburgh Steelers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Jan. 2 | at Cincinnati Bengals | 12:00 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Jan. 9 | at Denver Broncos | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Home games in bold; all kickoffs are Central Time.

“Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-18. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-17, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.

For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 9. The schedule does not list Saturday games or a Sunday night game in Week 18, but games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

