Fatality Accident Reported In Washington County

By Bruce Dierking

A fatality accident was reported in Washington County Sunday, at the intersection of Highway K-148 and U.S. Highway 36. Isabel M. Alverez was southbound on K-148, and reportedly failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 36, resulting in a collision with a vehicle driven by Judson L. Kenoyer of Smithville, Missouri.

Both drivers were transported to the Hanover Hospital, and a passenger in the Kenoyer vehicle, Sheryl B. Kenoyer of Smithville, Missouri was transported to Bryan West in Lincoln, where she was later pronounced deceased.

