Pony Up Marysville Nets $380,000 In Contributions

Pony Up Match Day Friday in Marysville netted over $380,000 in contributions with over 1,200 donations to 44 different nonprofit organizations, and causes. The Homer Hanson Stadium Renovation was tops in number of contributions with 123, totaling over $83,000. The Blue River Rail Trail, with a focus on stabilizing the Big Blue riverbank near a bridge crossing north of Marysville was second high with 96 donors giving over $28,000. The historic Union Pacific Depot restoration with 81, and the Koester House Museum and Gardens with 52 donors, each raised around $17,000.

Marysville Community Foundation, and a number of sponsors had pledged $75,000 in matching funds for the fifth annual event, which again set a new record for contributions on Friday. The leaderboard and all totals are posted online at the organization website, ponyupmarysville.com.