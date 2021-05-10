54.1 F
Salina
Monday, May 10, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Pony Up Marysville Nets $380,000 In Contributions

By Bruce Dierking

Pony Up Match Day Friday in Marysville netted over $380,000 in contributions with over 1,200 donations to 44 different nonprofit organizations, and causes. The Homer Hanson Stadium Renovation was tops in number of contributions with 123, totaling over $83,000. The Blue River Rail Trail, with a focus on stabilizing the Big Blue riverbank near a bridge crossing north of Marysville was second high with 96 donors giving over $28,000. The historic Union Pacific Depot restoration with 81, and the Koester House Museum and Gardens with 52 donors, each raised around $17,000.

Marysville Community Foundation, and a number of sponsors had pledged $75,000 in matching funds for the fifth annual event, which again set a new record for contributions on Friday. The leaderboard and all totals are posted online at the organization website, ponyupmarysville.com.

Previous articleFarm Bureau Insight: Storm Watching
Bruce Dierking

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
244FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.