55.4 F
Salina
Sunday, May 9, 2021
HomeKNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

Severe Weather Possible This Evening

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop by late this afternoon over north-central Kansas and shift eastward with time tonight, becoming more widespread as it moves into northeastern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds along with a few tornadoes will be the main threats early on, with the threat for flash flooding growing as we go through the night. Storms should gradually weaken after midnight, but some storms may linger towards sunrise in east-central Kansas.
Previous articleKansas House Adopts Medical Marijuana Bill With Bipartisan Majority
Next articleiNWS Alert
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Related Articles

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
244FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Contact us: comments@sunflowerstateradio.com

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.