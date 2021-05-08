Severe Weather Possible This Evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop by late this afternoon over north-central Kansas and shift eastward with time tonight, becoming more widespread as it moves into northeastern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds along with a few tornadoes will be the main threats early on, with the threat for flash flooding growing as we go through the night. Storms should gradually weaken after midnight, but some storms may linger towards sunrise in east-central Kansas.
