Thursday, May 6, 2021
KDA To Host Webinar Series For Small Animal Facilities

By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Animal Facilities Inspection program in the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health will host a free informational webinar series focused on small animal facilities. The webinar series will take place virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout June.

The webinars will cover a variety of small animal issues that are of interest to operators, managers, staff and volunteers of pet animal facilities. Each 60-minute webinar will consist of a presentation by a guest speaker, followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions of the presenters and other KDA Animal Facilities Inspection program staff.

Webinar sessions will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from June 1-24. Topics will include:

  • June 1 — Keynote Session: YOU. In the Pilot’s Seat
  • June 3 — Documentation, Resources and Finances
  • June 8 — Importing Animals
  • June 10 — Animal Cruelty/Abuse
  • June 15 — Tax Information
  • June 17 — Animal Hoarding
  • June 22 — Pet Disaster Preparedness
  • June 24 — Wrap-Up Session

There is no cost to participate, but you must register for each webinar to receive the login access information. Register at: www.agriculture.ks.gov/AnimalHealthOutreach.

Ensuring the small animal facilities in Kansas are operating under the guidelines of the Kansas Pet Animal Act is key to furthering KDA’s mission to protecting animal health and providing consumer protection. For more information contact Michelle Florence at Michelle.O.Florence@ks.gov or 785-564-6605.

