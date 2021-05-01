Tim Grunhard To Be Inducted Into Chiefs Hall of Fame

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt announced on Saturday that former center Tim Grunhard will be the 2021 inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame. Grunhard is the 50th individual and 46th player to earn this coveted honor. The official enshrinement ceremony into the Chiefs Hall of Fame will be held during Chiefs Alumni Weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

“We are excited to welcome Tim as the newest member of our Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “In 11 seasons with the club, Tim was a stalwart on one of the most talented offensive line groups in franchise history. Known for his toughness and grit, Tim helped pave the way for Marty Schottenheimer’s physical running attack that was a staple of Chiefs football in the 1990s. Off the field, Tim showed a commitment to serving the community throughout his career, and his dedication to Kansas City has continued well after his playing days. We look forward to adding Tim’s name to the Ring of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.”

Grunhard spent 11 years with the Kansas City Chiefs (1990-2000), appearing in 169 games with 164 starts, including a streak of 120 straight starts from Sept. 5, 1993 – Oct. 29, 2000, the fourth-longest starting campaign in franchise history. His 164 starts with the team are the fifth-most among any player in Chiefs annals. Following the 1999 season he was named to his first career Pro Bowl becoming the first Kansas City center to make a Pro Bowl appearance since fellow Chiefs Hall of Fame inductee Jack Rudnay was nominated following the 1977 season. Grunhard took over the role of starting center for the Chiefs during just his third game of his rookie year in 1990 and was rewarded with a nomination to the PFWA All-Rookie Team alongside teammate Dave Szott.

Known for his effort and intensity on the field, Grunhard spearheaded a Chiefs offensive line that helped the Kansas City rushing offense rank among the NFL’s top five during four of his final six seasons (1995-97 & ’99) with the team. He was also a key factor in the Chiefs allowing 22.0 or fewer sacks four times during the ’90s, including a franchise-low 19.0 QB takedowns during the 1994 season. During Grunhard’s time with the Chiefs, the team reached the NFL playoffs seven times in the 1990s, one of just three clubs to accomplish this feat in that timespan, including reaching the AFC Championship Game in January 1994.

Grunhard was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (40th overall) of the 1990 NFL Draft after an illustrious career playing under legendary head coach Lou Holtz at Notre Dame where he was a four-year starter and All-American. During his junior and senior campaigns, the Fighting Irish tallied a 24-1 record and brought home a National Championship in 1988.

The Chicago native became fully invested in Kansas City during his time with the Chiefs, hosting the wildly popular one-hour “Tim Grunhard Show” from 1993-97. Since his playing days with the Chiefs, Grunhard and his family still reside in Kansas City and cites the team’s fans for keeping him in Chiefs Kingdom. He currently hosts the local radio show “Crunch Time” while also serving as a board member of the Third and Long Foundation based in Kansas City and the Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach at Bishop Miege High School in Kansas. He is an active member of the Kansas City Ambassadors and served as Ambassadors President for a two-year term in 2019-20. Grunhard was also inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.