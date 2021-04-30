54.2 F
Koester House To Celebrate May Day, Arbor Day This Week

By Bruce Dierking
The Koester House Museum in Marysville

A May Day celebration of spring will be Saturday at the Koester House Museum Gardens in downtown Marysville. Everyone is welcome to tour the gardens, see recent projects and get a preview of what’s coming this summer. Visitors will be invited to make a May basket.

Cookies, lemonade and tea will be served on the recently-completed west brick walkways and patio. Also to be shown off will be the new zero-step entrance off the alley and lettuce and spinach growing in a new cold frame. Still under way are restoration of the outhouses and landscaping of the patio area, where a moon garden will be featured. Tulips have been in bloom for several weeks and may be waning by the weekend, but perennials are emerging and seeds sprouting in the soil. Opening day is scheduled for June 1 in the museum itself.

Arbor Day is Friday, and workdays will be Thursday and Friday, April 29 and 30, in the Koester gardens to help plant trees, shrubs and flowers. A general cleanup is planned. Volunteers are needed beginning at 10 a.m. each day and are asked to bring their favorite garden tools and wear gloves.

