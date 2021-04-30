Homer Hanson Stadium 60-Day Fundraising Blitz Underway

Bulldog fans and alumni, here is your chance to join the sixty-day fund-raising blitz to complete renovations at Homer Hanson Stadium. Your contributions, no matter how large or small are critical to completing this effort, which will add artificial turf, an eighth track lane, and new press box including handicapped accessible restrooms to this time-honored field. Find out more at the Homer Hanson Stadium site on Facebook.

Ways To Give:

Make checks payable to the USD 364 Foundation – Stadium Project. Mailed to the District Office – 211 S. 10th St., Marysville, KS 66508

Individuals with stocks can gift their appreciated assets to the foundation. Please consult with your financial advisor.

Individuals aged 70 ½ or older can give a qualified charitable distribution from their IRAs. Please consult your tax professional with any questions.

This may be tax deductible.

You may contact any of the fundraising committee members directly, as well as: