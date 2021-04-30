From Clean-Up To Garage Sales – Plenty Of Weekend Activities Planned Across Area

Washington County annual free dump days are back today, and Saturday morning. The Marshall County Landfill will accept free disposal for Marshall County residents Saturday, May 1st from 8a-3p.

Residential waste, noncommercial construction and demolition material from personal projects must be separated from household waste, scrap metal must be separated, appliances with Freon removed, and tires will be accepted for a disposal fee. No medical waste, yard waste and debris, animal carcasses, asbestos, industrial or household hazardous waste including paint and chemicals. For details contact Marshall County Public Works at (785) 562-5349.

City wide garage sales this weekend are scheduled in Odell and Blue Springs. Blue Rapids city-wide garage sales continue Friday and Saturday as well, with maps available, and a community lunch served Saturday 11a-1p at the Community Center, with free will donations toward the 4th of July fireworks.

The Whiteway Run Saturday will celebrate the 107th anniversary of the Kansas byway, with caravans departing Atchison and Concordia at 8 am, and converging on Frankfort, which will host a car show and celebration. Other communities along highway 9 may also highlight activities as motorists pass through.

The Whiteway Run was suspended last year due to covid concerns. It is among many events returning in 2021, and Wayne Mitchell is joined on our Public Affairs program this weekend by Kylee Bergstrom, Director of the Seneca Area Chamber and Downtown Impact with plans for the Big Kansas Road Trip in Nemaha, Brown, and Doniphan counties next weekend, and Kate Tommer, Director of Marysville Chamber/Main Street who talks about the Mother’s Day Market, which returns to Marysville as well next weekend. Tune for the Public Affairs conversation Saturday morning, 7:10 on KNDY.