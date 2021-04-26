64 F
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
OFFICIAL: Chiefs Acquire Tackle Orlando Brown Via Trade with Baltimore Ravens

By Derek Nester

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the club has acquired offensive tackle Orlando Brown via trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs traded this year’s first-round pick (31st overall), third-round pick (94th overall) and a fourth-round pick (136th overall), along with a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown, a second-round pick in 2021 (58th overall) and a sixth-round pick in 2022.

“I’m excited we were able to come to an agreement with the Ravens to acquire Orlando Brown, one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League.” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s certainly a special kid. This guy is a Pro Bowl player with tremendous size, quickness and power. Not only is he physically talented, but he’s incredibly bright and will fit in well in our offensive line room. We’re thrilled to get him in a Chiefs uniform.”

Brown (6-8, 345) originally entered the NFL as the third-round pick (83rd overall) of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. In three seasons with the Ravens, he played in 48 games (42 starts), starting four postseason games with the club. Brown was selected to two Pro Bowls while in Baltimore (2019, 2020).

The Baltimore, Maryland, native played collegiately at Oklahoma and was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year twice (2016, 2017).

