USDA Invests $615,000 In Four Kansas Towns To Increase American Biofuel Availability

TOPEKA, Kan., Apr. 22, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Acting State Director for Kansas Dan Fischer today announced that USDA is investing $615,000 through a grant to increase American ethanol and biodiesel availability. These funds were made available through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP).

“Investments made through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program help both our agriculture and energy sectors,” said Fischer. “Today’s investments help to expand infrastructure that will encourage the use of biofuels – increasing the possibility of energy security for years to come. Investments in higher blends infrastructure also helps provide stability for rural feedstock producers. USDA is dedicated to the economic prosperity of rural America; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”

Background:

USDA is investing $18.4 million in 20 states through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) to build infrastructure to help expand the availability of higher-blend renewable fuels. The HBIIP program helps give consumers more environmentally-friendly fuel choices when they fill-up at the pump.

This specific USDA grant will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels. This project will add and replace 33 dispensers and 4 storage tanks at four Triplett fueling stations located in Colby, Russell, Hays, and Goodland. This project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by over 7 million gallons per year. The purpose of this funding program is to assist owners of transportation fueling and fuel distribution facilities to expand the sales and use of ethanol and biofuel.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit http://www.rd.usda.gov. If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page. Follow us on Twitter at @RurDev_Kansas.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.