50.8 F
Salina
Thursday, April 22, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Sporting KC acquires $200,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia receives international roster slot as part of trade

By Derek Nester

(April 21, 2021) — Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired $200,000 in General Allocation Money for the 2021 season from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot.

General Allocation Money (GAM) can be used to “buy-down” a player’s Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club’s roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the MLS maximum of $612,500. GAM can also be applied in the following circumstances:

  • To sign players new to MLS.
  • To re-sign an existing MLS player.
  • To off-set acquisition costs (loan and transfer fees).
  • In connection with the extension of a player’s contract for the second year provided the player was new to MLS in the immediately prior year.
  • To reduce the Salary Budget Charge of a Designated Player to a limit of $150,000.
  • To reduce the Salary Budget Charge of a Player whose Salary Budget Charge exceeds the Maximum Salary Budget Charge to a limit of $150,000.
  • To secure league assets from other MLS clubs (draft picks, player trades, priority in signings, etc.)

Sporting Kansas City now holds seven international roster slots for the 2021 season, six of which are occupied by the following players: Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Gadi Kinda, Luis Martins, Alan Pulido and Remi Walter.

Following a 2-1 road win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Sporting Kansas City (1-0-0, 3 points) will return to Children’s Mercy Park for the club’s highly anticipated home opener on Friday when the club hosts Orlando City SC (0-0-1, 1 point) at 6:30 p.m. CT. The sold-out showdown will air live nationally on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires $200,000 in General Allocation Money for the 2021 season from the Philadelphia Union (MLS) in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot.

Previous articleKBI Makes Multiple Arrests In Drug Distribution Operation
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly Signs Military Family Bill
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

439FansLike
33FollowersFollow
242FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Contact us: comments@sunflowerstateradio.com

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.