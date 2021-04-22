Sporting KC acquires $200,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union

(April 21, 2021) — Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired $200,000 in General Allocation Money for the 2021 season from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot.

General Allocation Money (GAM) can be used to “buy-down” a player’s Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club’s roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the MLS maximum of $612,500. GAM can also be applied in the following circumstances:

To sign players new to MLS.

To re-sign an existing MLS player.

To off-set acquisition costs (loan and transfer fees).

In connection with the extension of a player’s contract for the second year provided the player was new to MLS in the immediately prior year.

To reduce the Salary Budget Charge of a Designated Player to a limit of $150,000.

To reduce the Salary Budget Charge of a Player whose Salary Budget Charge exceeds the Maximum Salary Budget Charge to a limit of $150,000.

To secure league assets from other MLS clubs (draft picks, player trades, priority in signings, etc.)

Sporting Kansas City now holds seven international roster slots for the 2021 season, six of which are occupied by the following players: Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Gadi Kinda, Luis Martins, Alan Pulido and Remi Walter.

Following a 2-1 road win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Sporting Kansas City (1-0-0, 3 points) will return to Children’s Mercy Park for the club’s highly anticipated home opener on Friday when the club hosts Orlando City SC (0-0-1, 1 point) at 6:30 p.m. CT. The sold-out showdown will air live nationally on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires $200,000 in General Allocation Money for the 2021 season from the Philadelphia Union (MLS) in exchange for a 2021 international roster slot.