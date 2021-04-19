Three Wildcats Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Three Kansas State football seniors during the 2020 season were named members of the 2021 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, the NFF announced Wednesday.

The three Wildcats to earn the honor were Tyler Burns, Brock Monty and Drew Wiley as they were three of an elite group of 910 players from 255 schools across all NCAA divisions and the NAIA who qualified for membership in the Society’s 15th year.

“We are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year’s Hampshire Honor Society,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “For more than a decade, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

The Hampshire Honor Society, which began in 2007, recognizes college football players who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career. It marks the seventh-straight year K-State had at least three members named to the Society.

The trio of Wildcats combined for nine First Team All-Big 12 designations during their careers, including four straight first-team honors by Monty. A native of Wichita, Kansas, Monty closed his career in 2020 by earning votes for the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year award. Burns, who also hails from Wichita, was a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy. Wiley, a native of Vinton, Iowa, earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press as a senior, while he was an honorable mention pick by the league’s coaches.