Monday, April 19, 2021
Three Wildcats Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Three Kansas State football seniors during the 2020 season were named members of the 2021 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, the NFF announced Wednesday.

The three Wildcats to earn the honor were Tyler Burns, Brock Monty and Drew Wiley as they were three of an elite group of 910 players from 255 schools across all NCAA divisions and the NAIA who qualified for membership in the Society’s 15th year.

“We are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year’s Hampshire Honor Society,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “For more than a decade, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

The Hampshire Honor Society, which began in 2007, recognizes college football players who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college career. It marks the seventh-straight year K-State had at least three members named to the Society.

The trio of Wildcats combined for nine First Team All-Big 12 designations during their careers, including four straight first-team honors by Monty. A native of Wichita, Kansas, Monty closed his career in 2020 by earning votes for the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year award. Burns, who also hails from Wichita, was a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy. Wiley, a native of Vinton, Iowa, earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press as a senior, while he was an honorable mention pick by the league’s coaches.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

