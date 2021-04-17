Royals Acquire Eduardo Herrera From Arizona For Nick Heath

KANSAS CITY, MO. (April 17, 2021) – The Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Eduardo Herrera from the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Nick Heath, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

Herrera, 21, was signed by Arizona as an international free agent in 2016, and played as a catcher and infielder in the Dominican Summer League from 2017-18. He converted to a right-handed pitcher in 2019 and struck out 38 batters in 23.2 innings (14.5 K/9) across 22 relief appearances between the Arizona League and Class-A Hillsboro.

Heath, 27, was selected by Kansas City in the 16th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft and made his Major League debut with the Royals last season, appearing in 15 games.