57.6 F
Salina
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Royals Select Ervin Santana, Recall Tyler Zuber, Option Ryan McBroom, Place Josh Staumont On IL

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, MO (April 13, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced several roster moves ahead of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The club has selected right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana and recalled right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber from the Alternate Training Site. In corresponding moves, the Royals have optioned infielder/outfielder Ryan McBroom to the Alternate Training Site and placed right-handed pitcher Josh Staumont on the Injured List.

Santana, 38, signed with the Royals as a minor league free agent on Dec. 29, 2020, after most recently pitching for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League this offseason, posting a 2.61 ERA (6 ER in 20.1 IP) and collecting 25 strikeouts (11.07 K/9). A member of the Royals in 2013, Santana last pitched in the Major Leagues with the Chicago White Sox, making three starts in 2019.

Zuber, 25, made 23 appearances with Kansas City a year ago, going 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA (10 ER in 22.0 IP), while recording 30 strikeouts (12.27 K/9). The right-hander pitched to a 0.96 ERA (1 ER in 9.1 IP) in his nine September outings, recording multiple strikeouts in seven of those appearances.

Previous articleWalleye Initiative Leads to Higher Survival Rate, More Opportunities for Kansas Anglers
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

439FansLike
33FollowersFollow
243FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Contact us: comments@sunflowerstateradio.com

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.