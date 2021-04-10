43.4 F
April 10: White Sox-Royals Game Postponed Due To Rain

By Derek Nester

CHICAGO – Today’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 14, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. CT and the second contest as scheduled at 7:10 p.m. Gate and parking lot times will be announced at a later date. Both games will be seven-inning regulation games and both clubs can add an extra player the doubleheader.

Fans with game tickets and parking passes to today’s postponed game automatically will receive a credit in their White Sox ticket account. Fans can apply the credit value of today’s tickets and parking pass to any future regular season White Sox home game once those tickets become available, including either game of the doubleheader on May 14, based on ticket availability.

Derek Nester
