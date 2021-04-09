Over 2,000 Athletes To Participate In Kansas High School Clay Target League

Kansas – 2,041 student athletes representing 120 high school teams across the state are participating in the Kansas State High School Clay Target League (KSSHSCTL) this spring. The KSSHSCTL is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 34 states.

“After a tremendously difficult 2020 for schools and student athletes, we are pleased to surpass our pre-COVID spring participation numbers.” said John Nelson, President of the USACTL, “The record-setting participation this spring is the result of the incredible efforts of coaches and families to overcome ongoing issues with the pandemic and ammunition shortages.”

The League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part. The League is also the safest sport in high school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

“Athletes of all types are able to participate in clay target shooting,” said Nelson, “The League has a ‘no benchwarmers’ philosophy, and the True Team® scoring system is designed so that everyone’s score matters, not just the top athletes on a team.”

With over 38,000 participating athletes in the 2020-2021 school year, the USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the nation. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country. The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America.

The League attracts student athletes to participate in shooting sports while creating a ‘virtual’ competition among other League teams throughout each state. Family travel is minimal because practice and competition are conducted at a shooting range near each school’s location. Conferences are determined by team size rather than geographic location for fair competition.

Athletes earn True Team® scoring points as determined by their performance and ranking against all athlete scores within their team’s conference. The team score and overall standing are calculated by adding the earned points from qualifying athletes and posted on the League’s website. Athletes and their families track their individual and team performance on their phone, tablet or computer via the Shooter Performance Tracker®.

The USA Clay Target League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports for secondary and postsecondary schools. The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

Visit http://ksclaytarget.com/teams for more information and a list of participating schools.